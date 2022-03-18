Chelsea news LIVE: Sale deadline nears as John Terry emerges with ‘True Blue’ consortium

The deadline for prospective buyers to submit bids to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich is 9pm on Friday evening, with some of the world’s richest people said to be in the mix.

There were rumours of around 200 bids being lined up but there is now thought to be seven front-runners. Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family - backed by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin - are among the favourites, as is lifelong Chelsea fan and luxury property developer Nick Candy.

Former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton is said to be launching a bid, with the help of Lord Sebastian Coe, while a consortium consisting of LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein is another contender, as the Saudi Media Group have also reportedly had interest.

The UK government brought sanctions against Abramovich last Thursday - although he can sell the club providing he does not benefit from the proceeds - but despite the Russian’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities”. However, the club currently cannot sell tickets to games or merchandise and are restricted on how much they can spend on any given game day.

There is also the matter of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday morning, with Chelsea in the hat after beating French champions Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

John Terry emerges as part of ‘True Blue’ consortium

11:00 , Luke Baker

Chelsea legend John Terry is said to be leading a £250m consortium called ‘True Blue’ looking to buy a 10 per cent stake in club.

According to goal.com John Terry and former Chelsea Women’s star Claire Rafferty are heading up the consortium, where Blues supporters would be able to reportedly buy fan tokens for more than £100 in return for voting rights

The ex-Blues captain cannot fund a full bid to try and compete for total ownership of the club, so is aiming for a 10 per cent stake and may link up with one of the US, UK or Saudi billionaires aiming to purchase the club.

Goal also claim another figure behind the consortium is Conservative party donor David Meller, who is said to have previously worked with the club in a charitable capacity but has attracted some controversy in recent years - using the ‘VIP lane’ to earn a PPE contract during the coronavirus pandemic and he was also the chairman of the President’s Club, a high-class men-only charity event, which became embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

Bids to buy Chelsea are due by 9pm today and John Terry has emerged as a candidate (The FA via Getty Images)

Will the Chelsea takeover be a watershed moment for the Premier League?

10:47 , Luke Baker

Mere hours before Friday’s 9pm deadline to bid for Chelsea, the consortium led by Todd Boehly were confident. There is an optimism they have the best all-round offer, right up to fan involvement, writes Miguel Delaney.

Other well-placed sources urge more caution, and say to look away from where the noise is coming from. They insist some of the more interested parties have not yet come to light, because they do not feel the need to play this out in public. “There’s more posturing than reality - on all sides.” What was true was that, as of Friday morning, the number of parties at any kind of advanced stage was no more than three.

Friday will reveal who is serious. The same sources insist there is substance to interest from the Saudi Research and Media Group. Much could depend on the internal politics of Saudi Arabia, and whether crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman would want two clubs under the influence of his state. Sources close to the Public Investment Fund - who own Newcastle United - are dubious it will happen.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘should be prime minister’, Joe Cole claims

10:36 , Luke Baker

Joe Cole has praised Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for showing dignity and fronting up to difficult questions, joking he should be in the running to lead the country as a result.

The Blues have been in the full glare of the world’s focus over the past week or so, stemming from owner Roman Abramovich trying to place stewardship of the club in the hands of the Foundation trustees.

Soon after that he was sanctioned by the government and had assets frozen, meaning Chelsea could no longer renew player contracts, earn income from merchandise sales or even arrange for tickets to be bought by supporters, as part of the measures included in their special licence to keep operating. The Russian owner was then also disqualified as a director of the club by the Premier League.

Abramovich listed the club for sale and huge numbers of consortiums, individuals and investment funds have since been linked with bids, while against the backdrop of it all, the men’s and women’s teams have had to continue trying to focus on playing and winning games as they seek to end the season with silverware.

Chelsea bidders raise stakes as battle to take over at crisis club intensifies

10:24 , Luke Baker

Sir Martin Broughton, the Ricketts family and Nick Candy all strengthened their bids to buy Chelsea in another remarkable day in the battle to own the Blues.

Lord Sebastian Coe revealed he had joined Broughton’s consortium bid, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts confirmed their candidacy and a major backer – and Candy brought Chelsea favourite Gianluca Vialli on board.

London 2012 Olympics powerhouse and World Athletics president Coe added major gravitas to Broughton’s bid to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea among English clubs to learn fate

10:10 , Luke Baker

The Champions League has reached the quarter-final stage and the eight remaining teams will learn their fate when the draw is conducted in Switzerland at 11am today.

Chelsea overcame Lille to reach this stage and prospective opponents include fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Man City, as well as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Benfica.

Follow all the build-up and the draw itself with our live blog:

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

09:53 , Luke Baker

Away from the impending sale of the club, Chelsea will also find out their Champions League quarter-final fate at 11am this morning after beating Lille over two legs to reach the last 16.

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.

The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.

Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of the 11am draw.

Chelsea sale expected to move quickly after deadline for bids reached

09:32 , Luke Baker

Chelsea’s sale could jump ahead quickly after Friday’s deadline for bid submissions.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group will whittle down a shortlist of preferred bidders following Friday’s deadline to make an offer.

The fast pace of the Stamford Bridge club sale means a shortlist as tight even as three bids could be in place by early next week.

A strong nucleus of bidders are ready to submit their proposals, and a clutch of those suitors strengthened their hands significantly amid yet more remarkable developments on Thursday.

Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea gains major boost

09:22 , Luke Baker

Investment banker Michael Klein has joined Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe’s consortium to buy Chelsea.

Klein adds another major shot in the arm for Broughton’s candidacy for the Premier League club, with the American investment specialist’s advisory role indicating significant financial backing.

It is understood that Creative Artists Agency and Evolution Media Capital have also joined up with Broughton’s bid.

World Athletics president and London 2012 chief Coe confirmed his addition to Broughton’s bid on Wednesday, in the first major coup for the ex-Liverpool chairman.

Klein helped advise then-prime minister Gordon Brown on Britain’s banking crisis of 2008 and also advised Broughton’s rescue act at Liverpool in 2010.

Chicago Cubs owners confirm bid to buy Chelsea

09:17 , Luke Baker

Chicago Cubs owners The Ricketts Family have confirmed their bid to buy Chelsea.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and his family will spearhead a consortium bid for the Stamford Bridge club, with major partnership funding understood to be in place.

New York merchant bank Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich’s 19-year tenure as Chelsea owner coming to a close.

“The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” said a spokesman for the Ricketts family.

Who will buy Chelsea? The potential new owners of club after Roman Abramovich

09:12 , Luke Baker

The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea is coming to an end. Following sanctions against Abramovich and the freezing of his assets, the UK government are overseeing the move which will see him relinquish control of the club he purchased in 2003.

After handing over stewardship of the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, Abramovich said that selling the club was in “the best interest of the fans, employees, sponsors and partners”.

Having developed into one of Europe’s biggest and most successful clubs, only a select group of the uber-rich will be able to afford the purchase of the London club

Here are some contenders who could buy Chelsea:

EXPLAINER: Bids arrive ahead of Chelsea sale deadline day

09:06 , Luke Baker

For sale: One Premier League club. Condition: Distressed. Value: $2 billion-plus.

Deadline day is Friday for bids to be submitted to buy Chelsea and end the 19-year ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

This is a sale enforced on the oligarch after he was sanctioned by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

There have been a stream of bidders going public with their interest and we explain who the main contenders are.

