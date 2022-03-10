Chelsea news live: Roman Abramovich sanctioned as shirt sponsor suspends deal with club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned for his links to Vladimir Putin as the UK government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club although no match tickets or club merchandise can be sold amongst other measures.

The proposed sale of the club is also now barred although the government are “open” to it and could give special dispensation to a deal, as long as Abramovich doesn’t profit from it financially.

Chelsea are facing Norwich in the Premier League tonight following a day of drama and uncertainty off the field, while the women’s team play West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Chelsea (CHALOBAH 3’)

19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

After the day Chelsea have had off the pitch, that’s just the start they would have wanted on it. It’s awful defending from Norwich - first to concede the corner, and then to allow Trevoh Chalobah space to head in Mason Mount’s corner at the front post.

KICK-OFF!

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway at Carrow Road - as Chelsea fans continue to chant Abramovich’s name.

Chelsea continue to wear ‘Three’ sponsorship on shirts

19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea’s shirts continue to show the ‘3’ sponsorship logo - despite the company suspending their sponsorship deal.

Three’s announcement came just two hours before kick-off at Carrow Road and left Chelsea very little time to find replacement shirts without sponsorship branding.

Story continues

Chelsea fans chant ‘Roman Abramovich’ at Norwich

19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

As the teams make their way out onto the pitch at Carrow Road, there are chants of “Roman Abramovich” from the away end.

Kick-off is coming up shortly.

Children’s charity cuts ties with Abramovich

19:27 , Jamie Braidwood

The children’s charity Plan International has announced it has brought forward the closure of its partnership with Chelsea following the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich today.

The charity said in a statement: “Since the conflict began, Plan International has been reviewing our partnership activity with Chelsea Football Club. In light of sanctions today imposed by the UK Government on Roman Abramovich, we are bringing forward the closure of our partnership with Chelsea Football Club, which was due to end in May 2022.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel addresses sanctions

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

More from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who was speaking to BBC Sport. Asked whether he was relieved to get back out onto the pitch following today’s big news, Tuchel said:

“Well, relief would mean that we’re struggling with all the information and news out there, it’s quite a big change from yesterday to today but yeah we can’t influence it, we didn’t cause the situation. In the moment it seems that business, let’s say football-wise is more or less protected, but let’s see.

"It can change tomorrow and then we need to see. It’s not a relief, for me personally it’s a joy, a joy all the time to arrive even in situations where noise or circumstances are so obvious even more so I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games, in coaching, in football, this is what I love."

Tuchel then confirmed that Rudiger and Kante have been rested, while Pulisic is ill and joins the injured James on the sidelines.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel addresses sanctions

18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he remains “happy” at the club despite the uncertainty surrounding its future. The sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich plunged Tuchel’s own future into doubt but the German has said he remains committed to the team.

When he was asked whether he was concerned about Chelsea’s current situation, Tuchel told reporters at Carrow Road: “I’m not sure I am concerned but I am aware of it.

“It [the situation] changes almost every day. I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around. I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games.”

Explaining what the sanctions on Abramovich means for Chelsea

18:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are able to play Norwich tonight after UK Government placed sanctions on Roman Abramovich as the club have been granted a licence to continue “football-related activities” for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Chelsea are also seeking amendments to the government’s operating license that would allow the club to continue to function “as normal as possible” despite the sanctions. A statement from Chelsea earlier today said: “The UK government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea to continue certain activities.

“We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible.”

What Roman Abramovich’s sanctions mean for Chelsea

Norwich vs Chelsea team news

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made four changes for his side’s trip to Norwich. The injured Reece James drops out for returning captain Cesar Azpilicueta at wing-back, with Andreas Christensen replacing Antonio Rudiger in the back three. Mateo Kovacic swaps in for N’Golo Kante in midfield while in attack, Timo Werner starts ahead of Christian Pulisic. Romelu Lukaku remains on the bench.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmerman, Hanley, Kabak, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Pukki, Sargent

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta: ‘It has not been a normal day'

18:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have arrived at Carrow Road ahead of their match against Norwich tonight, amid the ongoing uncertainty of today’s news of the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

The club’s captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is one of several first-team players to be out of contract in the summer, has told Premier League productions: “I have to admit that this has not been a normal day.

“We cannot control this matter. We come here and we’re focussed on the game and we know we have to fight for the three points. We have to forget about what is happening outside.”

Chelsea fans urged to respect Ukraine gesture

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust have urged fans to not chant the name of Roman Abramovich during any pre-match show of solidarity towards the people of Ukraine tonight before their Premier League match against Norwich.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticised fans who chanted Abramovich’s name at Burnley on Saturday during the minute’s applause for Ukraine, which took place ahead of kick-off in all 10 Premier League matches last weekend.

A statement from the trust said: “The players need our support more than ever. Tonight, let’s get behind the team, rather than focusing on today’s news.

“Now is the time for Chelsea supporters to focus on actions we can take to protect the future of the club.

“Supporters should be respectful of any pre-match show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering appallingly at the hands of Putin.”

Chelsea face kit headache ahead of Premier League match

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

With Three terminating its sponsorship of Chelsea just two and a half hours before tonight’s Premier League match against Norwich, it has left the team facing a late scramble to find kits without the branding.

Three are believed to be eager for their branding to be removed from the Chelsea kits as soon as possible but would be understanding if that is not possible due to the timing of the announcement.

Chelsea kick off at Carrow Road at 7:30pm tonight while the women's team face West Ham at 7:45pm, leaving little time for replacement kits to be found.

Roman Abramovich sanctions: what next for Chelsea?

17:45 , Michael Jones

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by UK government meaning that Chelsea FC has been frozen as part of the action.

The proposed sale of the club has been halted for the time being. Chelsea’s club shop must close, and no more match tickets can be sold although fans who bought season tickets or individual match tickets before today can still attend games.

The club is allowed to fulfil fixtures and pay wages of all employees, including players and coaching staff but no new player sales or purchases will be permitted under the general licence issued by the government with discussions on new deals for players who are out of contract in the summer - such as men’s team captain Cesar Azpilicueta - also on hold.

Chelsea can pay “reasonable” costs of travel to and from fixtures but not exceeding £20,000 per game per team and can pay “reasonable” costs towards hosting home fixtures, not exceeding £500,000 per fixture per team.

Broadcasters can broadcast any fixture involving the club.

Hyundai the latest Chelsea sponsor to consider partnership

17:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Car manufacturer Hyundai says it is reviewing its sponsorship of Chelsea, which is believed to be worth around £10 million a year.

The club’s sleeve sponsor said in a statement: “Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years & the company supports the sport to be a force for good. We are currently assessing the situation with Chelsea.”

Nike, the club’s kit manufacturer, have said they will not comment on today’s news. Nike signed a 15-year deal with Chelsea in 2016 that is believed to be worth a total of £900 million.

Brentford halt sale of away day tickets

17:37 , Michael Jones

Premier League club Brentford have halted sales of tickets for their away game at Chelsea on April 2nd.

The Bees have been allocated 3,000 tickets for the match at Stamford Bridge and have already sold a first batch of tickets with a further number were due to go back on sale at 2pm today.

However, given the uncertainty around the sales process now Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned, Brentford are seeking clarification about the selling the remainder.

Brentford say they have a contractual commitment to sell all 3,000 tickets and ‘will do everything in our power’ to make sure they are distributed.

Chelsea fans would accept decade in ‘trophy wilderness’ as long as club survives

17:30 , Michael Jones

The Chelsea Supporters Trust feels the club must now face up to “cutting our cloth accordingly” following sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich and work towards long-term sustainability – even if that means a decade in the trophy wilderness.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire bought the Blues in 2003 and under his stewardship Chelsea have gone on to enjoy a period of unprecedented success.

However, with all of Abramovich’s UK assets being frozen, the proposed sale of the club is now on hold, although the government could still facilitate a deal.

Chelsea fans would accept decade in ‘trophy wilderness’ as long as club survives

Chelsea handed ‘initial license’ by government to complete rest of Premier League season

17:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have been handed an “initial license” by the government to complete the rest of the season, the Premier League has announced.

The move comes after owner Roman Abramovich’s assets were frozen, though the UK government maintain they are still “open” to the club being sold.

Abramovich has been sanctioned due to his links to Vladimir Putin, with the UK government pressuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea handed ‘initial license’ by government to complete rest of season

Chelsea fans group asks to be included in future plans

17:07 , Michael Jones

The Chelsea Supporters Trust called for fans to be fully included in discussions over the way forward.

“The CST notes with concern the Government’s statement regarding the owner,” the group said in a post on its official Twitter page.

“Supporters must be involved in any conversation regarding ongoing impacts on the club and its global fan base.

“The CST implores the Government to conduct a swift process to minimise the uncertainty over Chelsea’s future, for supporters and for supporters to be given a golden share as part of a sale of the club.”

Chelsea shirt sponsor Three suspends deal after Roman Abramovich sanctioned

16:55 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s shirt sponsor Three has suspended its deal with the club after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government.

A statement by Three read: “In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.

“As a mobile network, the best way we can support the people of Ukraine is to ensure refugees arriving in the UK from the conflict and customers currently in Ukraine can stay connected to the people who matter to them. Therefore, we are offering connectivity packages to all Ukrainians in the Uk, and those in Ukraine”.

Chelsea shirt sponsor Three suspends deal after Roman Abramovich sanctioned

Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions

16:42 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are seeking amendments to the government’s operating licence in a bid to function “as normal as possible” in the wake of the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

The UK government sanctioned Abramovich on Thursday morning amid ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, an association that the Chelsea owner has always strongly denied.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset and puts on hold any plans for Abramovich to sell the club, although No 10 have since confirmed they are open to possibility of a sale so long as the Russian doesn’t benefit financially as a result.

Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions

Chelsea’s travel costs capped

16:33 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have been given special dispensation to continue operation due to the club’s important role in sport and society. Players and staff will continue to be paid, but the club cannot now sell additional tickets to those already sold.

The club can continue to spend money on travel to training and matches, up to £20,000 per game.

The club’s merchandise shop will be closed but stadium catering can continue as well as the hire of security and stewarding, up to a total cost of £500,000 per fixture.

Chelsea will still be able to receive money from existing Premier League TV deals, which will enable the club to pay its staff, but all incoming money will be frozen so that it cannot be withdrawn from the club.

‘It’s a difficult position’: Pep Guardiola sympathises with Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea players

16:24 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed sympathy with his Chelsea fc counterpart Thomas Tuchel after the London club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The action, part of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, means that the oligarch’s assets, including Chelsea, have been frozen.

The club can continue to operate under a special licence but restrictions imposed include a ban on selling tickets, while the government remains “open” to the sale of the Blues.

Pep Guardiola sympathises with Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea players

No movement on player renewals

16:16 , Michael Jones

Andreas Christensen looks set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and join Barcelona. Current club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also has an offer on the table from the Cataland giants and there are at least three clubs talking to Antonio Rudiger.

If Chelsea are not allowed to negotiate any player renewals - as is banned in their special licence - then all three players are likely to leave in the summer.

Chelsea sale still on the table

16:09 , Michael Jones

It is understood that there is still plenty of interest in the purchase of Chelsea Football Club despite current owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government.

At least 10 parties remain interested in the sale despite confusion and surprise about what happens next.

There is also confusion from those close to negotiations about the potential of a future Chelsea sale where none of the proceeds go to the Russian billionaire.

The UK government is open to considering a further addition to the special licence to allow such a sale to proceed.

Abramovich had instructed American investment firm Raine Group to seek £3bn for the club, but finance experts believe that an already inflated price could drop further given the current uncertainty around Chelsea.

‘So harsh’: Chelsea fans react after UK government sanctions Roman Abramovich

16:05 , Michael Jones

Chelsea fans have reacted with confusion and dismay over the news that their club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on 2 March in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. He has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s government has now frozen all his UK assets.

The government’s ‘oligarch taskforce’ has set about targeting those with links to the Kremlin and has sanctioned Abramovich due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his stake in the company Evraz PLC, which has been “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”.

The news means Abramovich can no longer make money from the club, although Chelsea will continue to operate under a special licence granted by the government. Abramovich could technically still sell the club, providing he did not receive the proceeds, but Chelsea’s future appears in limbo.

‘So harsh’: Chelsea fans react after UK government sanctions Roman Abramovich

Manchester United should swoop in for Tuchel says Carragher

16:01 , Michael Jones

Jamie Carragher says the situation at Chelsea, where the club have been put into financial paralysis due to the UK government’s sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich, provides Manchester United the perfect opportunity to poach the Blues manager.

“Manchester United have been presented with the ideal opportunity to recruit the manager who should be their number one target: Thomas Tuchel.” writes Carragher in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“Tuchel, like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, will have no idea what the future holds at his current club. No-one can offer him any assurances about how the squad will look at the start of next season given the club’s sale is on hold. No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United’s stature, he must take it.

“United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.”

Football must learn a lesson from Roman Abramovich and Chelsea

15:54 , Michael Jones

There is always a danger when you dance with the devil. Chelsea FC supporters are realising the truth of that maxim now.

For 19 years they felt like they won the lottery at Stamford Bridge. When Roman Abramovich paid £60million for the club it changed the nature of the game in England. Rival teams and fans hated Chelsea’s new-found wealth. Yet many of them hoped that a similar sugar daddy would turn up on their doorstep.

Abramovich’s arrival skewed the way English football operated. Manchester United and Liverpool ended up with leveraged buyouts because they were too desperate to look beyond the façade of those purporting to invest in their clubs. The Premier League stood by and did nothing. Manchester City hit the jackpot and, as recently as last year, Newcastle United supporters celebrated becoming the ‘richest club in the world,’ courtesy of questionable Saudi Arabian money.

Richard Scudamore, the former chief executive of the Premier League, a man who brought so much wealth to the top flight, waved away concerns about the dangers implicit in the new financial landscape. His stance was that the market would sort things out. It never did. Things just got more out of control.

There was always a concern about what might happen to Chelsea if Abramovich got bored and pulled out his cash. This was, after all, the club Ken Bates paid £1 for in 1982. Bates corrects those who say he bought the club. “I acquired the debts for a quid,” he always says. The Bridge has experienced perilous days before. The successes of the past two decades have been subsidised by the Russian owner.

Until Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, it looked like this might have gone on forever.

Football must learn a lesson from Roman Abramovich and Chelsea

‘The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands’, Liz Truss claims

15:45 , Michael Jones

Following today’s sanctioning of Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine.”

Prime minister, Boris Johnson, explained the reasoning behind the sanctions on Roman Abramovich and six others with links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” he said. “Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

“We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

Julian Knight calls for ‘common sense’ approach to Abramovich sanctions

15:40 , Michael Jones

The chair of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Julian Knight, says he will be calling for common sense after Chelsea football club were effectively frozen by sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Knight explained that he wants to see a solution that allows fans to attend games and renew season tickets but ackonwledges that this is ‘still a work in progress’. He said: “I personally will be calling on the sports minister to take a much more ‘common sense’ approach with this.

“If we can, in some way, ensure season ticket holders can renew and away fans can still go to Stamford Bridge – I’d like to see that happen.

“These rules are designed for assets which aren’t really football clubs, they’re something far more solid and less tangible.

“This is still a work in progress. I will ask the minister if there can be some dispensation and nuance to ensure that football fans and staff and players have more certainty and don’t live in this limboland or parallel universe.

“We need some understanding here.”

He added: “We need to make sure that fans can watch their beloved football team, that away supporters can go and watch their team, that’s very important.

“In my memory, this has never happened before, football being frozen in this way. The situation to me looks completely untenable. We have to move forward and ensure that Chelsea football club survives, a new owner is found, and that we ensure there is no benefit to Russia whatsoever.”

What Roman Abramovich's sanction means for Chelsea

15:35 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, placing the club’s future under threat.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned Chelsea since 2003, but he put the club up for sale last week amid the threat of being sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government’s ‘oligarch taskforce’ has set about targeting those with links to the Kremlin and has sanctioned Abramovich due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his stake in the company Evraz PLC, which has been “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”.

The government’s sanction paper explained: “Abramovich is associated with a person who is/has been involved in destabilising Ukraine & undermining/threatening territorial integrity, sovereignty & independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom (he) has had close relationship for decades.”

The fallout for the club and their fans is significant. Here we take a look at what it means:

What Roman Abramovich’s sanctions mean for Chelsea

No pre-match press conference for Tuchel

15:35 , Michael Jones

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will not be conducting a pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s match with Newcastle United but will be answering preview questions following the conclusion of tonight’s clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

This is common practice when playing two matches so close together and may already have been planned ahead of today’s news but it won’t make Tuchel any happier when he steps in front of the media later on.

Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, acknowledged that managers have to cover a wide range of topics and need to understand their clubs.

“During COVID-19 we are asked to talk like doctors,” he said. “We are the face of the club, we are here every three days and you ask whatever you want, talking about subjects we don’t know and we don’t have an hour to have a lesson.

“I can talk about my club, but it’s difficult talking about other situations, like the one at Chelsea. I can’t be in the position at Chelsea, it must be uncomfortable.

“It is a difficult position for Thomas Tuchel and the players. It’s uncomfortable.”

Chelsea players’ contract negotiations on hold

15:28 , Michael Jones

One of the stipulations of the sanctions against Roman Abramovich means that Chelsea are unable to continue talks with players over potential contract renewals.

For the men’s first-team César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen’s deals are set to end in the summer and in the women’s team there are five squad members whose contracts expire at the end of the season: Ann-Katrin Berger, Maren Mjelde, Jonna Andersson, Ji So-yun and Drew Spence.

Andreas Christensen is believed to have an agreement in principle to join Barcelona as a free agent with the Catalan giants also linked with a possible move for Azpilicueta. Antonio Rudiger has no shortage of admirers and will move on as well unless Chelsea are allowed to re-sign him.

Other members of both squads – including some who are out on loan – are worried about how the restrictions will affect the next phases of their careers but as of yet there are few answers to ease their concerns.

15:23 , Chiara Giordano

It was teeing up to be a long day for Chelsea season ticket holder Clive Winter, who left his home near Merthyr Tydfil in Wales at 6am today to visit Stamford Bridge before catching a bus to the Norwich match.

The retired civil servant, 61, has been a Blues fan since he was a child - and even gave his only child the middle name Chelsea.

Clive said he couldn’t understand why the government had sanctioned Roman Abramovich.

“The way the government has gone about it, you feasibly can’t stop a company from trading,” he said. “I can’t see the rationale.

“Even as a season ticket holder I can’t buy a cup game ticket, so are they going to play to an empty stadium? I’ve been coming up for 45 years now and I’m retired but now they’ve taken everything.”

“It’s awful to see the reports on TV of what’s happening in Ukraine, it’s shocking,” he said, but added: “Roman’s been here for 20 years and in that 20 years if the government wanted to do something they’ve should’ve done it.

“I hope when the government untangle their tongue they hopefully make the sale go through as soon as possible.”

Chelsea seek amendments to government’s operating licence

15:15 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea are seeking amendments to the government’s operating licence in a bid to function “as normal as possible” in the wake of the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

The UK government sanctioned Abramovich on Thursday morning amid ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, an association that the Chelsea owner has always strongly denied.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset and puts on hold any plans for Abramovich to sell the club, although No 10 have since confirmed they are open to possibility of a sale so long as the Russian doesn’t benefit financially as a result.

The club have been granted a licence to continue “football-related activities” for the remainder of the Premier League season albeit with caps on ticket sales and merchandise.

Stamford Bridge bosses will no doubt look for potential increases in travel costs to away matches - currently capped at £20,000 per trip - among other possible alterations to the current terms.

Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions

Roman Abramovich sanctions: Key points for Chelsea

15:13 , Michael Jones

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by UK government meaning that Chelsea FC has been frozen as part of the action.

The proposed sale of the club has been halted for the time being. Chelsea’s club shop must close, and no more match tickets can be sold although fans who bought season tickets or individual match tickets before today can still attend games.

The club is allowed to fulfil fixtures and pay wages of all employees, including players and coaching staff but no new player sales or purchases will be permitted under the general licence issued by the government with discussions on new deals for players who are out of contract in the summer - such as men’s team captain Cesar Azpilicueta - also on hold.

Chelsea can pay "reasonable" costs of travel to and from fixtures but not exceeding £20,000 per game per team and can pay "reasonable" costs towards hosting home fixtures, not exceeding £500,000 per fixture per team.

Broadcasters can broadcast any fixture involving the club.

Reaction from Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira

15:09 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has been speaking ahead of his team’s match against Manchester City on Monday and was naturally asked about his thoughts on the situation at Chelsea and how his team may be affected.

Vieira was tentative in his response saying that things are too uncertain at the moment to delve into but mentioned Conor Gallagher who is on-loan at Palace from Chelsea. Vieira says the midfielder is fully focused on completing the season and will deal with his future after the season concludes:

Like everyone else. I don’t know if it’s surprising or not. Obviously the shock, what will be the consequences be? I don’t know. I don’t want to go into detail or comment more as I don’t know much more about it. “Something you can’t take away is the impact on the Premier League and the success [Abramovich] had with Chelsea. “We didn’t talk about it at all. His [Gallagher’s] focus is to finish the season well and finish as well as he started. We spoke this morning about the tactical approach and the game we have on Monday. “We always said we will sit down at the end of the season with Chelsea and Conor and see what will be next.”

Sanctions against Roman Abramovich not the ‘right thing to do’

15:05 , Ben Burrows

Season ticket holder Mamdouh Abougabal, 67, from Kingston-upon-Thames, has supported Chelsea since moving to the UK from Egypt in 1985.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do because being told for the last 30 years living in this country ‘No mix between politics and sport’ and now this is a big mix,” he told The Independent.

“I don’t like what’s happening in Ukraine, it’s inhumane, it’s a very, very bad move from Russia towards Ukraine being invaded for no reason.”

Culture Secretary on Chelsea’s licence to play

14:58 , Michael Jones

The Premier League have confirmed that Chelsea have been handed a licence to continue “to train, play its fixtures and fulfill its obligations” for the rest of the season including tonight’s game, against Norwich at Carrow Road.

A statement read: “The government has issued an initial licence to enable Chelsea FC to continue to train, play its fixtures and fulfill its obligations for the rest of the season.

“The league will now work with the club and the government to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the government’s intention.”

Nadine Dorris, the UK government’s Culture Secretary, expanded on the sanctions put in place on Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, saying the intention is to protect the club and the game whilst applying pressure on the Russian oligarch for his links with Vladimir Putin.

“If it sells tickets and it sells merchandise, Abramovich who owns the club, will benefit.” Dorris said, “That can’t happen. Our focus was on protecting the club and the national game, and the fans, that was our focus and we think we’ve done that by the licence measures that we’ve put in place.

“Well sanctions have consequences and that’s a fact. Abramovich has links to Putin who is mounting a barbaric and evil attack against the people of Ukraine. This government, we in this department, stand with the people of Ukraine.

“As I’ve said, I’m afraid sanctions have consequences. Abramovich’s actions have consequences too.”

Dorries also confirmed the government could alter the terms of the licence to allow Chelsea to be sold.

“So we could apply for a special licence for Chelsea to be sold, but Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from the proceeds of that sale,” she said.

Fans banned from buying tickets to Chelsea games

14:48 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea fans who have already bought tickets for upcoming matches can still attend. Likewise, visiting fans who have already bought tickets for Stamford Bridge can still go to the game.

But no new transactions can be made, so only season-ticket holders will eligible for games later in the season which have not yet gone on sale.

Chelsea’s website still appears to be selling tickets, but those bought on or after 10 March would not be valid.

Chelsea sponsors reviewing deals

14:46 , Michael Jones

Two of Chelsea’s official partners have said their sponsorship deals with the club are under review after club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his links to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Three, Chelsea’s shirt sponsors, and Zapp, an official club partner, have both said they are now reviewing their partnerships.

Three is the principal shirt sponsor for Chelsea FC and their logo has appeared on Chelsea’s shirts since the start of the last season.

“We are in discussions with Chelsea and we are reviewing our position,” said a Three spokesperson.

Zapp, an on-demand delivery app which only partnered with Chelsea in July also let it be known that they have put their deal with Chelsea is “under review” as well.

The club’s sponsors are still trying to undertand the implications and ramifications of the sanctions on Abramovich which have effectively put Chelsea into a state of financial paralysis.

Chelsea barred from future transfers

14:35 , Ben Burrows

There is no explicit line on future transfers, only that existing obligations can still be met.

The government’s explanation of Chelsea’s licence says Chelsea can make “inter-club payments to discharge obligations which existed before 10 March 2022 under player loan/sale arrangements”.

This would indicate that only previously agreed payments can be made and received, meaning Chelsea are effectively under a transfer ban and that no new signings can be made either by transfer or loan.

It would also put into question whether fresh contracts can be offered to players whose deals expire at the end of the season, like captain Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Brentford halt sale of away day tickets

14:28 , Michael Jones

Premier League club Brentford have halted sales of tickets for their away game at Chelsea on April 2nd.

The Bees have been allocated 3,000 tickets for the match at Stamford Bridge and have already sold a first batch of tickets with a further number were due to go back on sale at 2pm today.

However, given the uncertainty around the sales process now Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned, Brentford are seeking clarification about the selling the remainder.

Brentford say they have a contractual commitment to sell all 3,000 tickets and ‘will do everything in our power’ to make sure they are distributed.

Shadow Culture Secretary comments on Abramovich santions

14:23 , Michael Jones

Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary, Lucy Powell MP, spoke about the implications of sanctioning Roman Abramovich, for Chelsea FC and English football saying:

“We’ve long called for tough sanctions on those linked to the Putin regime including Abramovich. Football clubs are vital cultural and community assets and this will clearly have a huge impact on Chelsea. The government must set out how it is working with the Premier League to protect the future of the club.

“The government needs to bring forward the recommendations in the fan led review of football, including the fit and proper persons test, so fans and communities can have confidence that the game isn’t just a toy for oligarchs.”

Chelsea fans in shock at news of Roman Abramovich sanctions

14:20 , Ben Burrows

Blues fan Lubos Prikop, 25, is on a short break with his girlfriend in London from Prague, where he runs a podcast about the club.

“It’s quite a shock for me because it seemed like the club are going to have a new owner,” he said. “It’s like lightening - a very big shock for us and I hope Chelsea will survive this. It’s not really good for fans.

“I know Roman Abramovich is a very extraordinary person for maybe the UK government but when Covid was here he helped people who were living here.”

Lubos, who has supported Chelsea for about 20 years, said he thought the current situation in Ukraine was “very harsh”.

“We are living very close to Ukraine and we are worried and hope they will find some solution for it because it’s not good for the world, and of course Chelsea, he said.

Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions

14:17 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are seeking amendments to the government’s operating licence in a bid to function “as normal as possible” in the wake of the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

The UK government sanctioned Abramovich on Thursday morning amid ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, an association that the Chelsea owner has always strongly denied.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset and puts on hold any plans for Abramovich to sell the club, although No 10 have since confirmed they are open to possibility of a sale so long as the Russian doesn’t benefit financially as a result.

Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions

Clarity over travel cost cap

14:07 , Ben Burrows

Travel costs for any match played by a team representing Chelsea will be capped at £20,000.

That immediately raised the issue of how the men’s team will be able to fulfil future Champions League away ties beyond next week’s last-16 second leg against Lille.

But it appears there may be some wiggle room with potential trips to Germany or Spain in the offing in the next round, should they get there.

Chelsea fans group asks to be included in future plans

13:45 , Ben Burrows

The Chelsea Supporters Trust called for fans to be fully included in discussions over the way forward.

“The CST notes with concern the Government’s statement regarding the owner,” the group said in a post on its official Twitter page.

“Supporters must be involved in any conversation regarding ongoing impacts on the club and its global fan base.

“The CST implores the Government to conduct a swift process to minimise the uncertainty over Chelsea’s future, for supporters and for supporters to be given a golden share as part of a sale of the club.”

Chelsea hoping to continue ‘as normal as possible'

13:43 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea have released a statement confirming they are hoping to continue “as normal as possible” in the wake of the sanctions against Roman Abramovich.

"Chelsea Football Club has been advised that its owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government,” a statement read.

"By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

"We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible.

"We will also be seeking guidance from the UK government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.

"The club will update further when it is appropriate to do so."

Premier League confirm Chelsea handed licence to continue playing

13:40 , Ben Burrows

The Premier League have confirmed that Chelsea have been handed a licence to continue “to train, play its fixtures and fulfill its obligations” for the rest of the season.

They also confirmed that tonight’s game, against Norwich at Carrow Road, will also go ahead as scheduled.

“Following the UK government’s announcement that sanctions have been imposed against Roman Abramovich, the Premier League can confirm tonight’s match between Norwich City FC and Chelsea FC will go ahead as planned,” a statement read.

“The government has issued an initial licence to enable Chelsea FC to continue to train, play its fixtures and fulfill its obligations for the rest of the season.

“The league will now work with the club and the government to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the government’s intention.”

‘So harsh’: Chelsea fans react after UK government sanctions Roman Abramovich

13:33 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea fans have reacted with confusion and dismay over the news that their club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on 2 March in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. He has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s government has now frozen all his UK assets.

The government’s ‘oligarch taskforce’ has set about targeting those with links to the Kremlin and has sanctioned Abramovich due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his stake in the company Evraz PLC, which has been “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”.

“Wow, this is so harsh for him,” one fan account, NgoaloKante, wrote on twitter. “You have to remember what he has done for NHS workers during pandemic to help the UK health system. He even said he’ll donate all the sales of the club and is involved in Ukraine Russia discussion for peace.”

‘So harsh’: Chelsea fans react after UK government sanctions Roman Abramovich

Boris Johnson explains sanctions against Russian oligarchs

13:27 , Andrew Woodcock

Boris Johnson refused to say what precisely had triggered sanctions against Roman Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, but said there was “enough of a link” with the Putin regime to take action.

Speaking during a visit to Liverpool, the prime minister said: “I can’t comment on what individuals are doing but what we’ve concluded is that there is enough connection, enough of the link between the Putin regime and the individuals in question, to justify the action.

“I think when you look at what is happening in Ukraine, and you look to the casual rejection of every norm of civilised behaviour in bombing a maternity hospital, I think people in this country, I can see that people connected to the Putin regime need to be sanctioned, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Mr Johnson said his government was being “very careful” about encroaching on property rights.

“The right to property is something that English law, UK law, takes very seriously,” he said. “You have got to go through due process. You have got to have clear evidence that people are connected to the Putin regime.

“That has been established, that’s why we are going ahead with the sanctions that we are.”

Fans hold back tears at Stamford Bridge

13:20 , Ben Burrows

Faris Abdullah, 20 (right), and his cousin Syahmi Anuar, also 20, were left trying to hold back tears after travelling to Stamford Bridge today only to find the shop and ground closed to the public.

The pair are on holiday in London from Malaysia with 13 members of their families in a trip costing about £30,000.

“We’re so disappointed,” Faris told The Independent. “We’ve been planning to come here and buy some merchandise and souvenirs to bring home to our friends and today was supposed to be the day.

“I’m trying to hold it in, honestly. I’m trying not to think about it just to avoid the tears.”

The cousins said they had supported the club for as long as they could remember and this was the first time they had made the journey over from Malaysia to visit the ground.

Chelsea’s Three deal under review

13:14 , Ben Burrows

The Chelsea squad is continuing to prepare for Thursday’s Premier League clash at Norwich as normal, but everyone at the club is now examining the details of the current situation.

Chelsea’s shirt sponsor, telecommunications company Three, has placed the deal under review.

A company spokesperson said: “We are in discussions with Chelsea and reviewing our position.”

The three-year deal was announced in January 2020, with the company logos appearing on shirts from the start of last season.

Chelsea sale could still go ahead

13:08 , Ben Burrows

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, plunging Chelsea’s long-term future into doubt.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire’s planned sale of the club will now be stalled, but could still go through provided the Government issues a licence.

It is understood Abramovich would have to prove he would not benefit from the sale to meet conditions of any potential licence.

The 55-year-old has pledged to donate all funds from a Chelsea sale into a new foundation to benefit victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

And should the Blues owner be able to prove his plans to Government officials, the sale of the Stamford Bridge club could yet go ahead.

Chelsea sale could still go through despite Roman Abramovich being sanctioned

Government ‘open’ to Chelsea being sold

12:57 , Ashley Cowburn

No 10 has said the government is “open” to a sale of Chelsea — but stressed in “no way” could proceeds benefit the sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich.

It is understood the licence that has been issued to Chelsea does not currently allow the sale, but it would be for the Treasury to consider a further application.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “We are now talking to Chelsea Football Club, obviously and those conversations will continue.

“It will be part of discussions the terms of any specific licence that is granted to allow the sale to proceed.

“The important thing is under no circumstances would any sale allow Roman Abramovich to profit from that or take any money from that sale”.

They added: “The principle has been to try and mitigate the impact on fans and the wider football pyramid.

“These measures are obviously designed to to punish Putin and ensure any revenue generate cannot make its way through the Russian war machine.

“It’s fair to say the government’s open to a sale of the club but… it would require another licence and that would require a further conversation with the Treasury”.

So far, 18 oligarchs have been sanctioned by the UK government since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Five other oligarchs were sanctioned before the Kremlin waged war.

Chelsea obliged to keep records

12:55 , Ben Burrows

The club are obliged to keep records of any activity permitted under the licence with a value exceeding £5,000 for a minimum of six years.

The licence expires on 31 May. The Treasury reserves the right to vary, revoke or suspend it at any time.

The core principle of the licence is to deny access to revenue, beyond what the club needs to operate on a day-to-day basis.

Chelsea travel costs capped

12:41 , Ben Burrows

Travel costs for any match played by a team representing Chelsea will be capped at £20,000.

That immediately raises the issue of how the men’s team will be able to fulfil future Champions League away ties beyond next week’s last-16 second leg against Lille.

Fees of up to £500,000 for hosting any Chelsea match can be paid for security, stewarding and so on.

Existing ticket holders can still attend matches, and purchase food and drink while there.

Chelsea still permitted to pay staff

12:27 , Ben Burrows

A document issued by the Treasury states the club can continue to pay the salaries, allowances and pensions of all employees.

Fees, dividends and other allowances to directors which pre-date the licence can be paid, with the exception of anything due to Abramovich.

Fees related to the day-to-day maintenance of club facilities can be paid, but no money can go towards new capital works or refurbishment of Stamford Bridge or any other club-owned sites.

DCMS committee to meet on Russian money in English football

12:14 , Ben Burrows

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee will hear from Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham and the Premier League's chief policy and corporate affairs officer Helen MacNamara on Tuesday.

Committee chair Julian Knight said the hearing would "explore issues around the role of Russian money in our national game and will examine the Government's approach to financial sanctions targeted at specific individuals and its general policy on sporting sanctions and boycotts".

Knight added: "This morning's announcement that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the Government and emerging details of the likely effect on one of the country's biggest football clubs illustrates the deep and wide-ranging impact such measures will have on sport in this country."

The committee will also ask whether the Government is concerned about investments in UK sport from other nations with poor human rights records, such as China and Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea club shop closes

12:06 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea are banned from selling any merchandise in its club shop as part of the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

It shut its doors earlier this morning and won’t now be open until the situation around the club changes. E.g. the sanctions are lifted or the club is sold.

Third parties who purchased or produced club merchandise prior to today are permitted to sell existing stocks, on the condition that no funds or other financial benefits are made available to the club or Abramovich.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

12:01 , Ben Burrows

To recap an explosive morning, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to president Vladimir Putin and Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s government has now frozen all his UK assets.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club although no match tickets or club merchandise can be sold.

Player transfers and new contracts are also not permitted while there are now caps in place on travel and other day-to-day running costs.

The proposed sale of the club is also now barred although the government could give special dispensation to a deal, if Abramovich doesn’t profit from it financially.

Chelsea Football Club celebrate unusual birthday

11:48 , Ben Burrows

A quirk to today’s explosive news is that 10 March is Chelsea Football Club’s birthday.

The club was formed on this very day 117 years ago.

The future beyond today, however, is as uncertain as it has been in years following the news of the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea sale put on hold

11:37 , Ben Burrows

British billionaire Nick Candy was the latest high-profile business magnate to throw their hat into the ring for Chelsea’s sale, amid a host of suitors for the Champions League holders.

Swiss tycoon Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly were also in the running, with more than 10 credible parties understood to have been compiling bids.

As things stand any sale would be banned under the terms of the sanction.

However, the government could give special dispensation to allow one should Abramovich not benefit financially from it.

Fans banned from buying tickets to Chelsea games

11:31 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea fans who have already bought tickets for upcoming matches can still attend. Likewise, visiting fans who have already bought tickets for Stamford Bridge can still go to the game.

But no new transactions can be made, so only season-ticket holders will eligible for games later in the season which have not yet gone on sale.

Chelsea’s website still appears to be selling tickets, but those bought on or after 10 March would not be valid.

Fans call for ‘a clean Chelsea Football Club’

11:27 , Chiara Giordano

Paul and Sally-Ann Butler were at Stamford Bridge this morning buying a strip for their new grandson in the hope of converting him to a Chelsea fan.

The couple are both life-long Chelsea supporters but had different reactions to today’s news.

“I’m happy he’s been sanctioned,” Sally-Ann immediately said. “If he is guilty of something it needs to be investigated”

She added: “I know he saved the club when it needed it but if it’s done on the back of corruption it’s wrong.”

The 57-year-old said her husband didn’t quite agree with her view, but Paul, 58, said he wanted “a clean Chelsea Football Club” with money coming from “good sources”.

Chelsea barred from future transfers

11:12 , Ben Burrows

There is no explicit line on future transfers, only that existing obligations can still be met.

The government’s explanation of Chelsea’s licence says Chelsea can make “inter-club payments to discharge obligations which existed before 10 March 2022 under player loan/sale arrangements”.

This would indicate that only previously agreed payments can be made and received, meaning Chelsea are effectively under a transfer ban and that no new signings can be made either by transfer or loan.

It would also put into question whether fresh contracts can be offered to players whose deals expire at the end of the season, like captain Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea’s travel costs capped

10:58 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea have been given special dispensation to continue operation due to the club’s important role in sport and society. Players and staff will continue to be paid, but the club cannot now sell additional tickets to those already sold.

The club can continue to spend money on travel to training and matches, up to £20,000 per game.

The club’s merchandise shop will be closed but stadium catering can continue as well as the hire of security and stewarding, up to a total cost of £500,000 per fixture.

Chelsea will still be able to receive money from existing Premier League TV deals, which will enable the club to pay its staff, but all incoming money will be frozen so that it cannot be withdrawn from the club.

Chelsea could still be sold under sanctions

10:52 , Ben Burrows

There remains a chance the club could be sold, despite the sanctions on Roman Abramovich.

As things stand any sale would be banned under the terms of the sanction. However, the government could give special dispensation to allow one should Abramovich not benefit financially from it.

“He will not get a penny from the sale of the club,” a government source told The Times.

For now though, despite heavy interest from a number of parties, any sale is prohibited.

Boris Johnson explains sanctions for Roman Abramovich

10:45 , Ben Burrows

Prime minister Boris Johnson has explained the sanctions on Roman Abramovich and six others with links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” he said.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

“We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

What Roman Abramovich's sanction means for Chelsea

10:35 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, placing the club’s future under threat.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned Chelsea since 2003, but he put the club up for sale last week amid the threat of being sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government’s ‘oligarch taskforce’ has set about targeting those with links to the Kremlin and has sanctioned Abramovich due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his stake in the company Evraz PLC, which has been “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”.

The government’s sanction paper explained: “Abramovich is associated with a person who is/has been involved in destabilising Ukraine & undermining/threatening territorial integrity, sovereignty & independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom (he) has had close relationship for decades.”

The fallout for the club and their fans is significant. Here we take a look at what it means:

What Roman Abramovich’s sanction means for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

10:25 , Ben Burrows

To recap where we’re at after an explosive morning, Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, freezing the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s planned sale of Chelsea.

The 55-year-old put Chelsea up for sale on 2 March in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s Government has now frozen all his UK assets.

Chelsea will be given a special licence to continue operation, but the sale of the Stamford Bridge club is now on hold.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

Glittering Abramovich era brought to abrupt halt

10:15 , Ben Burrows

Abramovich has changed the face of British football in his time as Chelsea owner, leading the Blues to 21 trophies in 19 years in a clean sweep of all global competitions.

But that era has been brought to a halt amid Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The club are current European champions having won the Champions League back in May, but as things stand, should they progress in this year’s tournament - they are currently 2-0 up against Lille after the last-16 first-leg tie - no supporters would be permitted to attend the quarter-final.

Chelsea games still permitted to be broadcast

10:05 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea’s televised fixtures are still permitted to be broadcast under the terms of the special licence granted by the government.

“Broadcasters may broadcast any Fixtures involving the Club,” it confirms.

That will begin with Sunday’s home game with Newcastle United which is scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports.

Tonight’s rearranged match with Norwich City was not originally selected for broadcast.

Chelsea banned from player transfers and new contracts

09:58 , Ben Burrows

The club is allowed to continue with ‘football-related activities’ but a number of other elements will now change.

The club are barred from selling any new match tickets with only season ticket holders allowed to attend games.

There will be no merchandise allowed to be sold by the club, no player transfers in or out while any new contracts are also on hold.

That last part particularly pertinent for the likes of star defender Antonio Rudiger and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who are both out of contract at the end of the current season.

Chelsea sale put on hold

09:50 , Ben Burrows

British billionaire Nick Candy was the latest high-profile business magnate to throw their hat into the ring for Chelsea’s sale, amid a host of suitors for the Champions League holders.

Swiss tycoon Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly were also in the running, with more than 10 credible parties understood to have been compiling bids.

The Chelsea squad will continue to prepare for Thursday’s Premier League clash at Norwich as normal, but everyone at the club will now set about examining the details of the current situation.

Chelsea reassured after Roman Abramovich hit by sanctions

09:44 , Ben Burrows

The shape of Chelsea’s long-term future has naturally been thrown into doubt by today’s sanctions, but government ministers have been quick to insist any damage would be limited.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Twitter: “Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account.

“Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans. We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

“To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

Chelsea given special licence to continue ‘football related activities'

09:38 , Ben Burrows

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s government has now frozen all his UK assets.

Abramovich has moved to offload the club in recent weeks but this move will now see the proposed sale of the Premier League club blocked.

They have, however, been handed a special licence to continue with “football related activities” meaning tonight’s Premier League game with Norwich City still goes ahead.

‘The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands’, Liz Truss claims

09:35 , Ben Burrows

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine.”

Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

09:32 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Mr Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.

The Government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian President. “This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the Government of Russia,” it says.

The move will see Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club. The proposed sale is now barred, however, and the club will no longer be able to sell tickets to games amongst other fallout.

We will have all the latest news and reaction.