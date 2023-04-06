'This is my club': Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea as interim manager

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard of Chelsea talks during a press conference at Chelsea Training Ground - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

By Sam Dean

Frank Lampard has said returning to Chelsea as the club’s caretaker manager was an “easy decision” as he proudly declared: “This is my club.”

Lampard’s shock appointment at Stamford Bridge was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali vowing to give him their “full support” in the coming weeks.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has been tasked with stabilising the club until the end of the season, while the owners and directors continue their search for a permanent head coach.

Speaking for the first time since his return “home”, Lampard admitted his “surprise” at being offered the role and did not rule out the possibility of staying beyond this campaign.

The 44-year-old, who previously managed Chelsea from July 2019 until January 2021, said he will not be getting “ahead of my station” with regard to next season, but added: “I want to do the best I can to impact the club in this period and we will see what happens afterwards.”

Lampard’s return to the touchline comes less than three months after he was sacked by relegation-threatened Everton. He said he had been enjoying the time with his family and was feeling “quite content at home” before the opportunity of returning presented itself this week, following the dismissal of Graham Potter.

“Of course it was a surprise in terms of you never know a decision the club is going to make,” said Lampard. “It is a pretty easy decision [for me] to make. This is my club. I have a lot of emotions and feelings towards the club. I come with the belief that I can help the cause in this period until the end of the season.

“I am delighted to get the opportunity and I want to be thankful for that, for the people that have decided to give me an opportunity. I am confident in myself, I have a good understanding of the squad and also the training ground, the stadium, the fans, what Chelsea fans want.”

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge for Tuesday’s goalless draw with Liverpool, sitting behind co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, but said the trip to the stadium had been planned two weeks ago, and was not linked to the subsequent job offer.

There remains uncertainty over his coaching staff for the remainder of this season, with discussions ongoing over the makeup of his backroom team. Telegraph Sport understands that Joe Edwards, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones are all hoping to join Lampard.

Meanwhile the expectation is that coach Bruno Saltor, who led the team against Liverpool in midweek, will not be involved in this weekend’s match against Wolves.

Asked if he has “unfinished business” as Chelsea manager following his sacking in 2021, Lampard said: “I don’t quite see it like that. I was here for that period of time and I look back on it with really good feelings about the positives. ‘Unfinished business’ sounds a little bit Hollywood. I want to work and I want to help this club as much as I can.

“When this opportunity came up it was a big opportunity for myself, and it is an opportunity that I also think I have worked for. I was delighted and I took it, and I will work again.”

Chelsea have enjoyed success under interim managers in the past, most notably when they won the Champions League under the guidance of Roberto Di Matteo. Lampard was part of that team as a player, and also played under interim coach Guus Hiddink.

“In terms of the success under Robbie, in the Champions League, I saw how he affected the group and the personal relationships he had,” said Lampard. “Similarly Guus had a great personal touch, a great football brain. So those little things that I remember from those periods, of course I will try to take them.”

Lampard has promised to give a “clean slate” to each of his players, including Raheem Sterling, who once referenced his new manager’s coaching opportunities in a discussion around the lack of black managers in football.

Lampard responded at the time, in the summer of 2020, by saying that Sterling was “slightly wrong”. Asked about that incident on Thursday, Lampard insisted he would be giving Sterling a “pat on the back” for being willing to speak openly and honestly, adding that there was no problem between them.

One player who could benefit from Lampard’s return is Mason Mount, who has endured a difficult season due to injury issues and a dip in form. Mount’s contract expires next summer and there is uncertainty over his long-term future at the club.

“Mason has always been a fantastic player for me, from my days at Derby County to when I came back to Chelsea,” said Lampard. “He is a huge player for Chelsea.”

Lampard press conference on his return to Chelsea: as it happened

He couldn't could he?

Frank Lampard celebrates with the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final

Frank has work to do

Sean Dyche on the man he replaced at Everton

Fair play to him. Everyone who gets a job in this league deserves it for a reason. I wish him well.

Chelsea fans clutching at straws on Twitter...

A positive in the short term?

Lampard has shown an aptitude for having a positive impact on clubs in the initial stages of being in charge.

He has previously walked into chaotic situations at both Chelsea and Everton and acquitted himself very well – perhaps most obviously when leading Everton to safety last season after the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

A touch harsh this for me...

Important note

There has been no confirmation as to who will form Lampard's backroom team as yet.

A mutually beneficial relationship?

For Lampard personally, this appears a perfect chance to put himself back in the shop window for another managerial position.

His stock is about as low as it has ever been right now following his Everton sacking but this short, two-month burst will offer him the chance to start his own career rebuild.

A mutually beneficial relationship then? It would seem so at first glance. Chelsea get their stability and an elongated period within which they can assess long-term candidates.

Lampard gets another shot at proving his managerial credentials at Premier League level. First up,Wolves on Saturday before Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Over to you Frank…

'I would be stupid not to rely on those things'

I saw how he Roberto Di Matteo affected the group. Guus [Hiddink] similarly. I would be stupid not to rely on things that were good, but I have to do things that are right.

02:14 PM

'Unfinished business feels Hollywood'

"I don't see it like that. I look back with really good feeling. Now I'm here in a different period and era. Unfinished business feels Hollywood. I want to work and help as much as I can."

02:13 PM

On facing Real Madrid in the Champions League

It's a chance with the two games. I'm not naive. Real Madrid is a huge club, current Champions League winners. My job is to go step by step. I'm excited to be fighting in that competition again because it's the best.

02:12 PM

'Clean slate for everyone'

Everyone can have a clean slate as such right now. In terms of the goalscoring, there is no genius answer. You can set up the structure, we saw that against Liverpool with chances. I'll be here to work with repetition, to get the mindset to score goals.

02:11 PM

'It's on me to get things moving in the right direction'

It's not my positions to comment on the whys and hows. It's on me to get the energy and results moving into the right direction. There's been change and transition. There's a lot of talent. It's very clear and obvious those things take time.

02:10 PM

Winners and losers in the Chelsea sqaud

Winners

Mason Mount is a clear winner with Lampard's return. He became the youngest player to captain the club under Lampard and the two have a great bond. Another who blossomed somewhat under Lampard was Christian Pulisic, who produced his best spell for the club when Lampard was in charge during the pandemic, scoring seven goals in 11 games.

Losers

Kepa Arrizabalaga really struggled, so much so that his career at Stamford Bridge was under real threat. However, he is the incumbent between the sticks for Chelsea right now, leaving Lampard an interesting quandary. Another player who failed to fire under the club great was Kai Havertz, who never looked settled in Lampard's system and only really found his feet once Thomas Tuchel took over.

The Kante merry-go-round

If N'Golo Kante pays against Wolves on Saturdya his last four Chelsea appareances will have come under four different managers.

Captain for Saltor vs Liverpool

33 mins for Potter vs Villa

2-2 draw vs. Spurs under Tuchel

Remarkable.

'I didn't think I'd be back'

I didn't think I'd never be in this seat [again]. I'm confident. But if I'm honest, it wasn't my thought I'd be back one day. My job is to be as good as a manager as I can be.

01:54 PM

Lampard's message to the fans

I'm very thankful for the ones that are delighted. For the ones not, I will do my up most to get a team they are proud of. I've played here for 13 years, coached here, incredible moments. From the moment, they've been a huge support.

'He's a huge player for Chelsea'

"I don't know enough about it to talk about it. It would be wrong for me to delve into anything... I know he's had a few injury problems. I know what I get from Mason. I want to see him perform on the pitch. He's a huge player for Chelsea."

Mason Mount has always been a fantastic player for me.

I know what I get from Mason. I want to see him perform on the pitch. He's a huge player for Chelsea.

More from Lampard

I will do my best, then we will see what happens. So it won't be my decision [long-term]. I understand I will be asked a lot, I've got my eyes open. I'm excited as there’s lot of talent here.

It was easy to accept this job for me. This is my club. I'm proud to manage this club and I look forward to the opportunity. I'm ready to put my work into this challenge, I have a clear idea of what I want to do in this period."

'I have a huge belief'

Frank Lampard speaks at Cobham:

We want to win as many games as we can, simple answer, it's more complicated than that. Big games ahead of us, but we have to have a belief. I have a huge belief and I will tell them that today.

An interesting wrinkle

Could this appointment be good news for one Mason Mount?

The England international has found himself out of favour at Chelsea of late but that could all be about to change.

Lampard is a huge fan of Mount’s from the pair's time at both Derby and Chelsea.

Mount’s contractual situation and through that his future at the club is currently unsure. A revival under Lampard could well shake up that snow globe though.

Chelsea’s plan

The club have been in an almost-constant whirlwind thus far during Todd Boehly’s short but chaotic tenure as owner.

Clearly, the intention now is to get the next appointment right so it is perhaps prudent to use Lampard as bridge to the summer after which their long-term appointee can take charge.

Luis Enrique, Julian Naglesmann and Mauricio Pochettino are three of the names on Chelsea’s current shortlist, which is expected to rise to at least five before a successor to Graham Potter is named.

The spooky symmetry

2020-21

Lampard gets sacked

Tuchel is appointed

His first game is against Wolves

Chelsea win the Champions League

2022-23

Tuchel gets sacked

Lampard is appointed

His first game is against Wolves

Chelsea still in the Champions League...

'It makes sense for Lampard and Chelsea'

‘For Chelsea, there is now a time to take stock and reflect. To speak in depth to men like Julian Naglesmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino’

Read Jeremy Wilson on Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge HERE

Frank Lampard is ready to complete a shock reunion with Chelsea, returning to Stamford Bridge as interim manager until the end of the season - PA Wire/Justin Setterfield

Mark one Lampard at Chelsea – the stats

Games – 37

Win – 49

PPG – 1.67

The last stat was the lowest PPG of any manager to take charge of the club during Roman Abramovich’s time as owner.

Polarising appointment

How do we feel about this then Chelsea fans?

On the one hand, the club at least has some security, albeit in the short-term, until the end of the season. That has to be a good thing, especially with a Champions League quarter-final upcoming.

Lampard also has some managerial pedigree and almost unlimited popularity within a fanbase which struggled to connect with Graham Potter in any discernible way.

However, his return will unavoidably raise concern among some. Chelsea were a mess when he was first sacked in January 2021. Two wins in eight games at the turn of the year and a serious lack of attacking edge…any recurrence will be far from welcome this time.

