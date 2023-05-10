Chelsea news: Armando Broja ahead of schedule for injury return in key boost for pre-season

Armando Broja is set to return for Chelsea in pre-season after recovering from his serious knee injury ahead of schedule.

The 21-year-old striker has been out since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi in December.

But, five months into his recovery, Broja is back in light training and targeting a return to action for Chelsea during their pre-season tour of the America this summer.

Chelsea’s pre-season will begin in Cobham in early June and they face Wrexham, Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund in the States.

Broja is expected to be available for those friendlies, which start against League Two newboys Wrexham on July 19, provided he has no setbacks in his recovery.

Chelsea are set to sign a new striker this summer and remain confident of sealing a £50million deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

But Broja wants the chance to establish himself under the incoming Chelsea head coach, expected to be Mauricio Pochettino.

Several homegrown Chelsea players face uncertain futures but Broja signed a new six-year contract in September and the Chelsea hierarchy do not see him as one who could be sold this summer.

Chelsea will instead attempt to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking recently about his knee injury, Broja said: “I have learned a lot about myself, physically and mentally.

“I have always been thankful for the position I’m in as a football player, but this has made me even more thankful. You never know when it can get taken away from you.

"We’re very privileged. I don’t take anything for granted now. When I was bedbound, I was thinking a lot. I missed the sport a lot. It reminded me how much I cherish football, how much I love it."