Chelsea and Napoli Face Setback as PSG Opt Out of Signing Serie A Goal-Scorer, Report Says

Over the last few days, Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Osimhen has approved PSG’s project and is eager for the transfer to proceed.

However, one outlet is reporting that the capital club won’t be pursuing the 25-year-old. The Osimhen to PSG rumors intensified after Napoli manager Conte opted to exclude Osimhen from the squad for their friendly against Mantova, despite the striker being in good health and free of physical issues.

Still, one report notes that PSG supporters shouldn’t expect a new striker this summer. According to Le10Sport, PSG currently has no plans to recruit a new No. 9. Luis Enrique is set to start the 2024-2025 season with Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

So far, no offers have been made for either PSG attacker. Unless one of them leaves, Paris won’t be looking to fill this position. Moreover, this information is a hurdle for Napoli and their plans to replace him.

Last week, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Napoli and Romelu Lukaku have reached an agreement on personal terms. The Chelsea striker is expected to earn €6 million per season over a three-year contract, with additional bonuses.

The final hurdle is negotiating the transfer fee to secure the player that will likely replace Osimhen.