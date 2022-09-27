Chelsea: N’Golo Kante returns to training as month-long injury absence nears its end

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have received a major fitness boost with the return of N’Golo Kante to full training.

The club confirmed the step-up in the Frenchman’s recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for over a month.

Kante, 31, was forced off late on in Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham on August 14.

Four Premier League and a pair of Champions League games have passed since and his absence has been limited slightly by the postponements of games against Fulham and Liverpool following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, and also Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also took part in Tuesday’s session under Graham Potter at Cobham.

Goalkeeper Mendy had been suffering from a knee injury as he sat out Senegal’s matches over the international period.

Crystal Palace await the Blues for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday before a double-header with AC Milan in the Champions League, either side of a home game against Wolves.