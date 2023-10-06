Chelsea: Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo fit to face Burnley as Reece James nears return

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea pair Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo are fit to face Burnley on Saturday — and Reece James will be available once the captain has served his suspension.

Mudryk scored his first goal for Chelsea in Monday’s 2-0 win at Fulham but was replaced at half-time after feeling a strain in his quadricep. Caicedo limped off in the same game after a collision with Willian.

But Pochettino gave Chelsea fans good news on Friday, saying: “Both [will be] in the side. And then we will decide if they will be available from the start.”

Pochettino also has a decision to make in attack. Nicolas Jackson is available again after serving a one-game ban but Armando Broja scored against Fulham, in what was his first start since an ACL injury last December.

Armando Broja is working back to full fitness. (AP)

“You can see the potential”, Pochettino said of Broja. “He has amazing potential and now it’s about how he recovers from his very long injury. He is in a very good way, and I hope he can improve in the next few weeks and become the player we need.”

On the possible return of Carney Chukwuemeka, who sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 defeat by West Ham in August, Pochettino said: “He was close last week to join us. He was training well. I’ve still not decided because I need to check with the medical staff.”

Pochettino also confirmed that Reece James will be fit to return to first-team action once he has served his one-match suspension this weekend, handed down for using abusive language to a match official in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa - a match he did not even play in.

Romeo Lavia, who is yet to make his Chelsea debut due to a muscle tear, is continuing his long-term recovery from a muscle tear suffered a month ago.

“I can’t tell you [when he will return]“, said Pochettino, “but he’s still not running. After the international break, he’ll still not be ready.”