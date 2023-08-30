Chelsea close in on £45m swoop for Man City's Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has impressed for Manchester City, but may prefer to join a club where he can get more playing time - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Chelsea are on the brink of making a £45 million swoop for Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.

Mauricio Pochettino is close to completing a surprise late deal for the England under-21 international with Chelsea and City expected to reach an agreement on a transfer fee and the medical likely to take place tomorrow.

Palmer has been on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s team and City have decided to sell the homegrown talent, who is keen for regular game time.

Chelsea have moved for the 21-year-old as he ticks the box of being Premier League ready, after making 25 appearances last season in all competitions. Palmer has also scored in the Community Shield and Uefa Super Cup this season.

Pochettino is preparing for a late flurry of activity before Friday’s deadline and Chelsea have also considered a move to sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Barcelona’s Raphinha are other targets who have been on Chelsea’s list, but Palmer is now set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s initial proposal was rejected earlier on Wednesday but the framework of a deal which satisfies the Treble winners is now very close to being agreed.

West Ham and Sheffield United have also shown interest in Palmer, who won the European Championships with England’s under 21s this summer.

Meanwhile, City centre-half Taylor Harwood-Bellis is another academy product expected to move before Friday’s deadline.

Nottingham Forest have the England under-21 captain on a list of potential additions, while Championship clubs Leeds and Southampton are also keen on a loan deal.

It is understood that former City coach Enzo Maresca, now the manager of Leicester City, is now unlikely to sign him.