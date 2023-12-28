Chelsea monitor big-name striker signing but outgoings more likely in fresh approach to January

Chelsea have been the main protagonists of the last three transfer windows and the Blues will again attract much attention in January.

They want to dip into the market to fix their problems, with Mauricio Pochettino's team struggling down in tenth in the Premier League.

But they will not be as busy as last January, when they spent a world record £290million, with player sales now needed to balance the books.

Top priority

A new No9. Chelsea have scored just 31 goals in 19 matches and have failed to kill off opposition teams set up in a low defensive block.

They increasingly feel that a move for the right striker can transform another disappointing season.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres are all admired but remain expensive.

Gyokeres has told Sporting that he will not push for a move after only joining them from Coventry in the summer, with Osimhen and Toney valued at £100m or more.

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to move in January (Getty Images)

What else they need

Chelsea also admire Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, who could add goals and assists at a cheaper price from a wide position.

A centre-back is also being looked at, with Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande admired but again unlikely to leave in January, as his team pushing for the Portuguese title.

Chelsea have also not ruled out adding the right central midfielder, who can add steel to their soft centre. But they will not be signing a goalkeeper as they maintain trust in the injured Robert Sanchez and £14m summer addition Djordje Petrovic.

Possible ins

Osimhen, Toney, Nusa, Gyokeres and Diomande are admired but currently deemed to be unlikely realities in January.

Possible outs

Ian Maatsen and Trevoh Chalobah are both available for sale. Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke could also reportedly make way if the right offers come in.

Chelsea are reluctant to let any senior players leave on loan amid an ongoing injury crisis.