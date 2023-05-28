Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka jets off to join England squad at the Under-20 World Cup

Carney Chukwuemeka was driven to the airport to join the England squad at the Under -20 World Cup immediately after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Chukwuemeka was selected in Ian Foster’s squad but missed the group stage after Chelsea delayed his departure following injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

The £20million signing from Aston Villa subsequently started one match, away at Manchester United, and come off the bench in the second half against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chukwuemeka now flies to join up with England in Argentina.

England drew 0-0 with Iraq on Sunday to finish top of their group. They now face Italy in a last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Hall, Manchester City full-back Rico Lewis, Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior and Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also withdrew from the England squad for various reasons before it was announced.

Hall has instead joined the Under-21s squad to play the European Championship in Georgia this summer.