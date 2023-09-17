Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino start now worse than Thomas Tuchel but £45m answer is clear

Chelsea were booed off after a 0-0 draw away at Bournemouth raised questions about the club’s expensively assembled attack, which again misfired on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were left in no uncertain terms by the supporters that far more is expected from a team who have just five points from five games, even in the face of an injury crisis.

Mauricio Pochettino will now oversee a worse start to the season than Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked after six games due to disagreements on strategy with the club’s new owners.

There is uncertainty about whether the youngest squad in the Premier League, for all their promise in the future, can match Chelsea’s short-term aims.

Mudryk still needs more time

Mykhailo Mudryk is a player Chelsea are waiting to see explode into life. He is clearly talented going forward but looks still to be finding his feet at this level eight months on.

In the third minute, his run in behind caught Bournemouth out but he blasted the ball towards Gallagher’s midriff to waste an important chance.

His performance went much the same way where he caused problems but lacked the final ball.

Jackson concerns grow

Chelsea came into the match having created more big chances than any other team in the Premier League, but having also missed the most.

At the Vitality Stadium, the match followed the same trend with Nicolas Jackson looking nervous and unthreatening in the final third. His missed chances seem to be impacting his game more broadly, having previously played well in the build-up and running in behind, but his performances are now declining.

Raheem Sterling is Chelsea’ biggest threat but seems unable to carry this team alone. Enzo Fernandez was anonymous, while Gallagher misplaced final passes despite the rest of his game lifting the team.

Palmer must start

Palmer looked most likely to win the match for Chelsea, immediately having a shot blocked. His 85th-minute strike needed a good save from Neto, while his flair on the ball helped create space for others.

It follows a good debut from the bench against Nottingham Forest before the international break. With options limited due to at least 10 injuries, Palmer is knocking on the door to gain his first Chelsea start already.