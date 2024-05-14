Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino quotes Coldplay when asked if season has been a success

Mauricio Pochettino has turned to Coldplay lyrics to explain why he needs to be positive but not ask for “fake love” from Chelsea supporters.

Just Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have picked up more points than Chelsea’s 35 since Boxing Day.

However, despite hauling his team back into the race for Europe, the Argentine remains in the dark over his future as manager and is still struggling to win over some sections of the club’s fanbase.

When asked about whether Chelsea’s season can be considered a success or failure, Pochettino said: “We are punished because of the first 10 games of the season.

“Look, I want to be positive and from the start of next season I don’t want to say that we are young and can talk not about injuries but the evolution of the different aspects of our tactical game.

“It’s now like we are stuck in reverse like the song of Coldplay. We always stop and go back [to negative times]. It’s like we are stuck in reverse. I like Coldplay, the song is ‘Fix You’.

“That's the problem with the press conference because I go to this or that and then the people are not happy with me.

“You make me talk about this but I am going to stop talking about a young squad, an injured squad. We hope to have all the players fit next season and fighting for the starting XI. I wish and am dreaming of that."

The Blues boss applauded when a journalist read out stats about Chelsea’s recent run, which sees them lie in seventh - level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle, ahead of a match against Brighton.

Mauricio Pochettino has faced plenty of challenges at Chelsea (AP)

He further explained what he expects from fans, who have yet to show him their full support.

“It was difficult at the start at Tottenham. For me, what I don’t like is we are not fake people. I am not going to ask for fake love without an emotional link. It’s easy for me to arrive and start to kiss the badge.

“I respect people who can do this but it is not my nature. I want to create a real feeling. If we arrive one day and find love between us and the fans, it will be real and not fake.

“Of course, we need the fans to be together with the team and create a good energy but I cannot ask them to love me. They need to see us as serious people who want the best for the club. Of course, I care about the fan, owner, club and the players - all my people.

“But I want an honest relationship. I am in football because I love what I am doing. It is my passion and obsession. I don’t want to show things I am not feeling and I don’t want them to show what they are not feeling.”