Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino concerned by Christopher Nkunku injury

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to worries over Christopher Nkunku's latest injury, but has been buoyed by the returns to fitness of Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile.

Carney Chukwuemeka could also make the squad to face Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, while Trevoh Chalobah is back in training but not yet ready to play.

Nkunku, who has only started one game since his £53million move from RB Leipzig last summer, could be set for spell on the sidelined with a hip injury.

"I am a little bit worried about the situation of Nkunku because he has been unable to train for 10 days, and we are still going to assess what will happen," Pochettino revealed.

"In my first conference, after he suffered a small issue, it was complicated, and now it is between eight and 10 days without training, and we waited nearly six months for him.

The £53million forward has started just one game since arriving in the summer (Getty Images)

"He was so close to feeling comfortable again and started against Palace, so, of course, we are disappointed and worried because we want him back soon."

He added: "It's good news about Chilwell and Benoit. We will need to assess if Carney Chukwuemeka can [make it]. But Ben and Chilly will be in the squad for sure.

"Trevoh Chalobah will join the team and start to work with the group. We need to assess day-by-day to see if he can help us as soon as possible, but he is doing well."

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is also closing in on a return after a series of scans revealed his knee is responding well to treatment.

"We are so happy because the specialist said his evolution was very good. He was on the pitch running and will see how his knee is," he continued.

Thiago Silva rarely struggles with fitness issues despite turning 40 years old this year. Asked for an update on the Brazilian's future, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Pochettino said: “We are not talking with players.

“I don't believe the club is talking. It's a moment to work together and try to perform to get the results.

"That's between the player, in that case, and the club to decide what is the best for both sides and the future. At the moment, I don't believe [they are talking], but I have to ask the club after.”