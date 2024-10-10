Chelsea: Marc Cucurella believes he's being unfairly treated after beating England in Euro 2024 final

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella believes he is the subject of increased attention and unfair treatment in the English game.

The left-back formed part of the Spain side who beat England in the Euro 2024 final in July and made headlines with his celebratory song in which he appeared to aim a dig at Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Cucurella initially struggled to convince at Stamford Bridge following a big money move from Brighton but has established himself as a key player for the club over the last two seasons.

The 26-year-old made 20 Premier League starts last season and took that form into the European Championship, in which he started six of Spain’s seven games.

As a result, he was named in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament and was involved in Mikel Oyarzabal’s late winner against the Three Lions in Berlin.

Glory: Marc Cucurella won Euro 2024 with Spain this summer (REUTERS)

Cucurella is under the impression that away supporters in the Premier League “jump” on him “quickly”, though suggests it is “normal” because English fans are “hurt”.

“You have more impact; people know you more. Being champion of the Euros is historic and you will always take it with you,” he told Spanish outlet COPE.

“I've already been suspended for five yellow cards and I've committed few fouls; they're going after me a bit. They jump on me quickly, especially when we play away. It's normal, we won, I was involved in the goal, I'm playing at their home... it's normal, they're hurt.”