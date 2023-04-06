Chelsea manager news: Mauricio Pochettino warning sent over ‘incredible’ rival bid from Real Madrid

Chelsea will struggle to convince Mauricio Pochettino to join them instead of Real Madrid, Michael Owen has warned.

The former striker spent a year at the Bernabeu having left behind Liverpool in 2004 and Argentine coach Pochettino is hotly-tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

With Chelsea searching for a new manager to replace incoming interim Frank Lampard - and linked with the ex-Tottenham boss - Owen has detailed how “tempting” a switch to Madrid can be.

“Not many people, players or managers for that matter, turn down Real Madrid,” he told AceOdds.

“I know it was too tempting an offer for me to turn down when I was at the height of my powers. I certainly didn't want to leave my club.

“But Real Madrid is Real Madrid. It's just the most incredible club.

“So I guess if they come in, then Pochettino will be thinking long and hard about it.

“There's a lot of vacancies in football at the moment. In some high-profile jobs, obviously we're looking at Chelsea and Tottenham in our country and who knows what the next few months are going to provide for other high-profile teams around the world.

“But Pochettino seems to be the name on everybody's lips at the moment for one of these big jobs so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.”