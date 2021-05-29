Chelsea and Man City fans brawl in Porto streets on eve of Champions League final
Portuguese police were forced to break up brawling Chelsea and Manchester City football fans after fights broke out for a second night in a row.
The embarrassing scenes - which saw scuffles breaking out among small groups drinking outside bars - came on the eve of Saturday’s all-English Champions League final in Porto.
Football fans were pictured exchanging punches and kicks in the streets of the riverside quarter of the Portuguese city.
Some of the men could also be seen launching plastic glasses of beer at one another.
By the time the fighting was broken up, a line of police holding riot shields could be seen keeping rival fans apart.
Two fans were reportedly injured after clashes near the Sao Bento railway station.
Fans were also involved in angry clashes with bar staff across the city because many fans were not aware of the 10.30pm curfew.
One Chelsea fan was led away covered in blood.
One witness told The Sun: “Some people wanted another drink and the police were determined to move people on and back to their hotels.”
Fans in Porto had already clashed on Thursday, with one supporter admitted to hospital according to reports.
Footage posted by Portuguese news outlet Record, headlined “English fans cause chaos in Porto night”, showed supporters fighting and police breaking up skirmishes.
Hundreds of English football fans have travelled to Porto ahead of the clash between the two Premier League clubs at the Estádio do Dragão stadium.
Thousands more supporters of both clubs are expected to arrive throughout the day, with special chartered flights taking fans to and from the game.
It is not to first time English football fans have incurred the wrath of Porto’s riot police after low-level fighting broke out between England national team fans and locals during the Uefa Nations League finals in summer 2019.
The Champions League final had originally been scheduled to take place in Istanbul before it was moved due to a surging number of coronavirus cases in Turkey.
Negotiations for the match to be played at an English ground - with Wembley Stadium mooted as the preferred option - broke down before Uefa settled on Porto as the final venue.
Some 16,500 fans will be allowed into the stadium but many more have come to support their teams and soak up the atmosphere and sunshine.
