Chelsea: Malo Gusto picks Cole Palmer over Erling Haaland as Golden Boot race hots up

Malo Gusto says he would rather have “special” Cole Palmer than Golden Boot rival Erling Haaland at Chelsea.

Palmer on Monday scored a sensational four goals, including a 29-minute ‘perfect’ hat-trick, in the 6-0 win over Everton to take him level with the Manchester City star on 20 league goals for the season at the top of the scoring charts. Palmer also netted a hat-trick against Manchester United earlier in April.

When asked whether he would rather play with Haaland or Palmer, Gusto said: “Cole, for sure.”

“We just have to help Palmer become the top scorer. He is special, and we are very happy to have this type of player on our team.”

Cole Palmer has been in stunning form all season (Getty Images)

Striker Nicolas Jackson and substitute Alfie Gilchrist also scored as Chelsea secured their biggest win of the season under Mauricio Pochettino.

It propels Chelsea back into the race for Europe, sitting just three points behind Newcastle and Manchester United with a game in hand over their rivals.

The result also gives Chelsea a much-needed confidence boost ahead of facing Haaland’s Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Gusto insists Chelsea have unfinished business at the stadium after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in a painful fashion in February.

He added: “Of course, it is revenge for us. The last final at Wembley was complicated for the team, but we have another chance to win. We just have to improve more, keep pushing, and try to win. We already know the FA Cup is the last cup we can win.

“We just have to take confidence from this week, keep pushing and stay focused for this type of game — and go for the win. We are very happy to win here at the Bridge 6-0 and have more confidence ahead of Saturday.”