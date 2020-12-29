Chelsea lose Reece James to injury as Frank Lampard explains SIX changes

Assist: Reece James (Getty Images)

Reece James will have to overcome a hamstring issue to be fit for Chelsea’s game with Manchester City on Sunday.

The right-back, who would have been rested for Monday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa regardless, couldn’t even make the bench due to the issue.

James was one of the poorer performers in the 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Arsenal, which left Frank Lampard infuriated with his team.

He made six changes for Villa, which he revealed was a combination of managing two games in 48 hours and a reaction to Arsenal.

The Chelsea manager said: “It was a mixture for us today because I had some ideas to make changes anyway because we have a squad of people who are ready to play.

“I can’t complain about the two-day turnaround, which I did, and not use the squad to a degree.

“Reece James has got a small hamstring issue and I am not saying that’s why Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) played because I probably would have played him anyway.”

Lampard also revealed the thinking behind the rest of his changes, with Ben Chilwell the only defender to survive from the back four.

He added: “Thiago Silva with his age, I had to consider the games. Kurt Zouma has played a lot of games himself.

“Oli (Giroud) and Tammy (Abraham) to play a game each made sense to me because they both give similar output and are playing well. So, the changes were to try to keep a better balance in the team and freshen it up.

“It was not a great performance against Arsenal so that kind of made my decision more as well.”

Lampard insisted he was pleased with the response from his players – even if a draw against Villa made it just four points from their last five matches.

Giroud had put Chelsea ahead in the first half, but Anwar El Ghazi equalised after the break.

“I was pleased and I am not displeased with anything tonight,” said Lampard. “We conceded that goal, but we didn’t concede many chances tonight. We didn’t score another goal, which could have given us comfort, but I was pleased with the players who came in and the attitude.

“It was a draw against a good team. The performance was good. I thought we deserved to win the game, but we didn't.

“We've come through a difficult patch knowing we want to improve. Where it's left us is we saw a side today that showed the attitude of the team, the fight, without having the final bit in the final third.

“We just have to do more of the same. We've had a funny patch but it remains close att the top of the league. Off a really good run we've had a difficult time and today I saw some really good signs out there.

“When things are going well it's pretty easy. We were on a long unbeaten run and playing well, but not too many levels up from what we were playing today.

“When I said I thought we'd have won a month ago, I felt when you're in a good run the ball goes in the back of the net more - Christian's (Pulisic) chances, the chances at the end of the game. Their goal happened when we were a man down and lucky or whatever you want to call it. And that's just football.

“I think it's a positive for our lads to understand that. If we keep playing with that attitude, we'll get back to winning, which we've had a short period where we haven't been.”

The game against City is in doubt after Pep Guardiola’s side returned a surge in positive Covid-19 tests, which forced their game against Everton on Monday to be postponed.

