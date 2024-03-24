Chelsea left to rue Endrick decision after Brazil wonderkid’s Wembley winner against England

Endrick gave Brazil a 1-0 victory against England on Saturday night (Getty Images)

Chelsea were left to rue their failure to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick after the 17-year-old made history against England.

Endrick became the youngest player to score an international goal at Wembley after his late winner gave Brazil a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

He also became the youngest player to score for Brazil since Ronaldo in 1994, and Brazil coach Dorival Junior afterwards backed the teenager to “become an historical name for Brazilian football and world football”.

Seeing Endrick shine at Wembley will have tough for Chelsea.

Endrick nearly signed for Chelsea in 2022 after Blues officials pushed hard to sign him from Palmeiras.

Chelsea invited his parents to their Cobham training ground, where they met Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Telegraph reported this week that Chelsea even found the family a local church they would be able to attend.

But Endrick instead decided on a big-money move to Real Madrid, who he will join this summer after he turns 18.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior said at Wembley: “I believe that if Endrick keeps being serious, hard worker… he will become an historical name for Brazilian football and world football.

“But we need to be calm with Endrick, just starting now. But he’s different. But his skills are different.”

Endrick hailed an “incredible” night at Wembley, saying: “I was playing video games on career mode and I also scored on my first game for Brazil... here in Wembley.

“I kept thinking about it! It was nice. This is just an unbelievable memory for me.”

Endrick paid a classy tribute to a Manchester United legend after his winner against England.

"A guy who is an idol here is also Bobby Charlton, playing in the stadium that Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted,” he said. “These are very important memories for me.

“It’s a unique memory. My family is here, my girlfriend, my managers. I’m not much of a crier, I’m holding back, but it’s something unique and I’m very happy."