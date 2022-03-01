Chelsea lawyers working on Roman Abramovich stewardship plan amid ongoing concerns from trustees

Chelsea’s lawyers are working on a legal framework to allow Roman Abramovich to hand over stewardship of the European champions amid ongoing concerns from the trustees that the Russian still wants to run the club.

Abramovich’s plan to give control to Chelsea’s charitable foundation has hit a series of stumbling blocks, not least the legality of switching from a charity to the power behind one of the biggest clubs in the world. That is a concern among certain trustees, who are committed to the foundation’s charitable work.

The Charity Commission has also launched inquiries as a result of Abramovich’s shock announcement on Saturday. While it is not seen as impossible for the foundation to take control, there remain misgivings. Talks are ongoing, but there have been suggestions some trustees could resign as a result of a sudden switch in role.

The trustees are headed by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and include Emma Hayes, executive director of anti-discrimination group Fare Piara Powar, Sebastian Coe, Paul Ramos, John Devine and Sir Hugh Robertson.

Chelsea plans to give the option of opting in or out of the proposed stewardship during negotiations. There is also the possibility of a total rethink.

Among other questions raised is how long the stewardship would last and whether it was merely a move to get Abramovich out of a fix at a time when oligarchs are facing sanctions.

Abramovich has not as yet been sanctioned, although ex-Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen.