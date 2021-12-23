Chelsea January transfer window guide: Jules Kounde still top target with Blues reluctant to lose Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel is happy with his squad, so any major incomings would be a case of summer targets becoming available in the New Year. Jules Kounde remains Chelsea’s leading defensive target.

It would be more a case of departures, but Tuchel is reluctant to lose first-team players, despite doubts hanging over the futures of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. It is believed Tuchel would prefer to keep both until the summer at the earliest.

Malang Sarr is one player who could be sent out on loan, with Italian clubs linked with the centre-back. Ross Barkley is another who has the potential to move but, given injuries suffered by N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic already this season, Tuchel will want as much midfield cover as possible.

Rising Covid levels will also be a growing consideration for clubs, who may have to face postponements due to outbreaks of cases.

The futures of out-of-contract players will come into even sharper focus from next month, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all able to talk to foreign clubs in the New Year.

Chelsea still expect Christensen to sign a new deal, with Silva and Azpilicueta likely to be handed one-year extensions.

But there is growing belief Rudiger will walk away as a free agent at the end of the season. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all chasing the Germany international.