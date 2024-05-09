Chelsea invited to play at Maracana as Fluminense president lauds 'respect' in transfer talks

Chelsea have been invited to play a friendly at the Maracana after impressing Brazilian club Fluminense during the talks over Thiago Silva’s future.

The centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season once his contract expires, with a two-year deal already signed in Rio De Janeiro.

But Chelsea have sanctioned an early departure for Silva which will allow him to train alongside his new teammates as soon as their season ends later this month, before he can make his debut in July.

Fluminense club president Mario Bittencourt waxed lyrical about the Premier League team’s approach to Silva’s future and extended the offer for them to play in Brazil’s most famous venue.

“We have a huge affection for Chelsea,” he told reporters, as quoted by O Globo.

“The way they treated us from the beginning of negotiations until the end, they were not intransigent at any time. They let him wear the shirt, they let him arrive sooner.

“We are a club with origins in England, Fluminense was founded by English people, and we have huge affection for Chelsea. The way they respected us, they were very kind. I am a Chelsea fan in England and they showed impressive grandeur.

“If, should it be allowed by the calendar, we can play a friendly match in England and they can come to play at the Maracana, it would be incredible to create a link between the two clubs.”

Chelsea are planning a number of tributes to celebrate Silva’s four years at the club for the home game with Bournemouth on the final day of the season.