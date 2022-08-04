Chelsea interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Barcelona considering his departure

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of FC Barcelona during the pre season friendly between Inter Miami CF and FC Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Getty Images North America

Chelsea are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as Barcelona to discuss allowing the striker to leave the club.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer in February after Arsenal, where he was stripped of the captaincy and faced disciplinary issues under manager Mikel Arteta, agreed to terminate his contract.

However, the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich means Aubameyang cannot expect to be Barcelona’s first-choice centre-forward although he can play as a wide attacker.

More pressingly Barcelona are still working on how to balance their books – and be able to register some of their signings by making room in their squad – and want to move on several high-earners. Under the terms of Aubameyang’s deal he is set to receive a pay rise this season after taking a massive cut in salary to leave Arsenal. This may affect Barcelona’s thinking.

It means they are unlikely to demand a fee, or a significant fee, for Aubameyang who signed a contract until June 2025 with an option to terminate the deal next summer. His buy-out clause is set at 100 million euros. Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel wants the club to improve their attacking options and has a good relationship with Aubameyang who he worked with at Borussia Dortmund.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel of Dortmund and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund celebrate their win during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on May 20, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany - TF-Images/Getty Images)

Tuchel has spoken warmly about Aubameyang in the past and during his troubles at Arsenal said he would reach out to him to see how he was coping. “He was a very important player for me. We had a very close relationship,” he said having also described managing Aubameyang as a “pure pleasure”.

Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling but missed out on Raphinha – who chose Barcelona instead – after allowing record signing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan.

Aubameyang is not the only Barcelona player Chelsea are interested in and the fortunes of the two clubs have been intertwined this summer given Jules Kounde also chose the Nou Camp over Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are exploring whether they can hijack Manchester United’s protracted attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong and hope that the guarantee of Champions League football might persuade the Dutch midfielder to go for them instead of United once he settles his wage dispute with Barcelona.

Chelsea’s other priority is signing two more defenders following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. They are close to acquiring Brighton’s Marc Cucurella for a fee of £52.5mi – with Levi Colwill heading in the opposite direction under a separate deal - and are bidding for Wesley Fofana with Leicester City determined to resist.