Chelsea’s interest in signing 6ft 4in Spanish striker ‘is serious’ after talks this week

Chelsea’s interest in signing a 5ft4in tall Spanish striker this summer transfer window is reportedly now ‘serious’ after holding talks this week.

The Blues are looking to bring in a new striker this summer window, which is something we have consistently heard for a long time now.

However, Fabrizio Romano has thrown some shade over a new striker coming in and has mentioned Chelsea are looking at trying Christopher Nkunku as a striker instead.

But we have constantly seen striker names linked to Chelsea via top sources and it is something that they are clearly looking hard at.

And now, a name that was mentioned not long ago is coming back up again after talks this week.

Chelsea serious about Omorodion

Understand Chelsea’s interest Samu Omorodion is serious and they held talks with Atletico Madrid this week. He’s seen as the right profile and the right age. Atletico want a big fee. West Ham have also enquired. Samu was born in Spain 🇪🇸 to Nigeria 🇳🇬 parents. #CFC #CYOI — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) July 6, 2024

As you can see above, journalist Rahman Osman is reporting that Chelsea are serious about signing Spain U21 international Samu Omorodion after holding talks this week.

The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid, who signing the striker from Granada. He scored 8 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

Once again, the theme continues of Chelsea targeting unproven young players to come in to their first team squad and take a gamble that they hope will pay off after using intensive data within their scouting networks. They have a lot of belief in these players that they scout.

If Omorodion does end up signing for Chelsea this summer, lets hope that this one does end up paying off as it’s a risky strategy ignoring established options.