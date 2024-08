๐Ÿ“ธ Chelsea take inspiration from punk with their new third kit ๐ŸŽธ

๐Ÿ“ธ Chelsea take inspiration from punk with their new third kit ๐ŸŽธ

Chelsea have unveiled their new third shirt for the 2024/25 season.

The kit was officially launched on Sunday when the Chelsea Women's side took on Arsenal in the USA.

But now the rest of the world have gotten a glimpse of the jersey which takes its inspiration from punk.

Just over 50 years ago, punk burst on to the scene in west London with the famous World's End pub - the birth place of the scene - just 10 minutes away from Stamford Bridge.

Now the Premier League side have paid homage with this nifty black and pink number.