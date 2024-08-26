📸 Chelsea take inspiration from punk with their new third kit 🎸

📸 Chelsea take inspiration from punk with their new third kit 🎸

Chelsea have unveiled their new third shirt for the 2024/25 season.

The kit was officially launched on Sunday when the Chelsea Women's side took on Arsenal in the USA.

But now the rest of the world have gotten a glimpse of the jersey which takes its inspiration from punk.

Just over 50 years ago, punk burst on to the scene in west London with the famous World's End pub - the birth place of the scene - just 10 minutes away from Stamford Bridge.

Now the Premier League side have paid homage with this nifty black and pink number.