Chelsea injury update: Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk and Reece James latest news and return dates

The Mauricio Pochettino era at Chelsea got lift-off on Friday with a 3-0 win over Luton.

Raheem Sterling scored twice as the Blues made light work of the Hatters at Stamford Bridge on another encouraging night for Pochettino during the early stages of his reign.

Injury problems, however, continue.

That has been a theme at Chelsea for well over a year now and any team in world football would miss the quality of player Pochettino is currently without.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest on Chelsea injuries…

The £58m midfielder is not expected to make his debut for a number of weeks after a move from Southampton.

Potential return date: Saturday 17 September vs Bournemouth

Mykhailo Mudryk missed the win over Luton with a “minor” injury but could return for the visit of Nottingham Forest this coming weekend.

Potential return date: Saturday 2 September vs Nottingham Forest

Reece James

Injury problems continue for club captain Reece James after a setback suffered after the first game of the season.

Still, Pochettino is hopeful the England international is only facing a few weeks out of action.

Potential return date: Saturday 17 September vs Bournemouth

James is not believed to have suffered a serious injury (Action Images via Reuters)

Benoit Badiashile

The defender is back in training after a hamstring problem and could soon make his return to the first-team set-up.

Potential return date: Saturday 17 September vs Bournemouth

The striker underwent knee surgery following an ACL injury picked up in December but is believed to be back in training.

Caution, however, will surely be applied.

Potential return date: October 2023

Chukwuemeka also went under the knife after a knee injury suffered against West Ham and is expected to miss around six weeks of action.

Potential return date: Monday 2 October vs Fulham 2023

Nkunku is yet to play for Chelsea in a competitive sense following a knee injury in pre-season. Having undergone surgery, the French international is not expected to play until November at the earliest.

Potential return date: November 2023

Fellow French international Wesley Fofana faces a battle to play at all this season after an ACL injury.

Potential return: Summer 2024