Chelsea injury update: Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Reece James latest news and return dates

Chelsea head into the international break with two fresh injury concerns.

A 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace was a frustrating result to sign off for the first three games of the season, which have bought one defeat, one thumping win and now a draw, and manager Enzo Maresca will be further concerned to see Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez required medical treatment on Sunday.

Romeo Lavia has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while club captain Reece James remains sidelined with a hamstring concern of his own.

With Chelsea now back in action for two weeks, there is time for all four players to focus on their recoveries. With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Chelsea injury news.

(REUTERS)

Malo Gusto

The right-back faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of any injury after being forced off midway through the second half against Palace.

Gusto had been involved in an initial collision, which he appeared to have shaken off before then turning to his manager on the touchline and reaching for his hamstring.

Enzo Maresca reacted quickly as Gustoe pulled up and sat down on the pitch, quickly replacing the right-back with left winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Speaking after the game, Maresca said: "We will see what happens. It looks like a muscle problem and we are going to see."

Potential return date: Unknown

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez

The Argentine suffered a painful-looking injury in the final moments of the win over Palace.

Fernandez had to be helped from the pitch and assessed by physios after appearing to damage his jaw.

The midfielder, who was again captain for the game, is now due to join his Argentina team-mates for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

Potential return date: September

(Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia endured a nightmare season last time out, mustering only 58 minutes following a big move from Southampton.

The midfielder had started to impress after putting those problems behind him but suffered a hamstring injury before the game with Wolves.

“Romeo has a small hamstring issue but not a huge concern,” said Maresca after the game.

Potential return date: Unknown

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reece James

Reece James suffered a hamstring injury before the start of the season and it remains to be seen when he could return, despite telling reporters in August that his issue was not too bad.

Potential return date: Late September