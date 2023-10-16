Chelsea injury update: Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Reece James and Armanda Broja latest news and return dates

There appeared to be light at the end of the injury tunnel for Chelsea but then the international break hit.

Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk have also suffered fitness scares over the past week and some players still have another game of international duty to come.

At least there is good news on Reece James.

Here are all the latest Chelsea injuries...

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is still to make his debut for Chelsea after joining from Southampton in a deal worth £58million, having arrived lacking match fitness and then suffering an ankle injury in training.

While the midfielder has not suffered a setback as such, and a possible first match in Chelsea colours could happen in November, the club want to be careful with the youngster.

As such, Lavia may not be risked until early December and ahead of the club’s busy festive schedule. He no longer has to wear a protective boot and before the October international break began rehab work in the pool.

Potential return date: Early December 2023

(Getty Images)

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has impressed since joining from Manchester City on Deadline Day, notching his first goal for the club in the final game before the international break.

The youngster shock off a hamstring concern to start England Under-21s’ 9-1 win over Serbia last week but was forced off at half-time.

Manager Lee Carsley moved to allay fears of a serious injury, telling reporters: "I think Cole would be fine, but we don’t take any chances with any of the players.

“If there is a slight doubt that they’re going to miss a game at the weekend, we get them back to the clubs as quickly as we can. We could’ve kept Cole here another day and see how it was, but we didn’t think it was right. Everyone else is fine, a few colds and sniffles."

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

(Getty Images)

Armando Broja

Chelsea have been hit with a fresh injury concern over Armando Broja after the striker was also forced to withdraw with international debut. Albania coach Sylvinho said: "As for Broja, I have to give bad news. He was with the team for only two days.

Story continues

"After consulting with our doctors and Chelsea's, he can't make it, he won't be ready for tomorrow. We have other players to evaluate."

Broja has hit the ground running after coming back into the team after more than nine months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, so any fresh injury doubts will be a huge concern to Mauricio Pochettino.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reece James

Finally, it seems that Chelsea club captain James will be available for selection again after more hamstring trouble.

A one-game Football Association (FA) suspension for confronting an official in the tunnel after the defeat by Aston Villa ruled him out of making a comeback against Burnley, but there is hope that the England international will feature after the break.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

(Getty Images)

Disasi was added to the France squad, along with Malo Gusto, as replacements for Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano, but withdrew just hours later with what the French Football Federation (FFF) described as a “tear in the quadriceps of the left thigh”.

He will no doubt now be assessed by the Blues’ medical staff, though it seems unlikely that he will be fit to play against title contenders Arsenal in a huge London derby straight after the break.

Potential return date: November 2023

(AP)

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk allayed fears of an injury by making a late cameo off the bench in the 4-1 comeback win at Burnley before the international break but needed treatment during Ukraine’s 2-0 win over North Macedonia last week before being substituted.

More clarity over his fitness is expected soon with Ukraine back in action on Tuesday.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Benoit Badiashile

The French defender is yet to kick a ball in anger so far this term after a hamstring problem sustained during pre-season.

Badiashile, however, is now finally back in training after one or two setbacks and could return to first-team action soon.

Potential return date: Saturday 28 October 2023 vs Brentford

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Vice-captain Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury late on in the Carabao Cup third-round win against Brighton and is not expected back until December at least.

It is the third such issue suffered by the England left-back in less than a year, causing concern at Chelsea.

Potential return date: December 2023

(Getty Images)

The big summer signing required knee surgery after a collision during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in the United States.

Not yet back in team training, a return this year feels increasingly unlikely. However, Nkunku has posted positive videos on social media of him stepping up his workload and rehabilitation behind the scenes.

Potential return date: January 2024

(Getty Images)

The luckless French defender faces a battle to play again this term following an ACL injury suffered during pre-season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024