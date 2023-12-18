Chelsea injury update: Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Robert Sanchez latest news and return dates

It is a crucial day for Chelsea and their injured captain Reece James.

A decision is set to be made over whether the right-back will undergo surgery after he suffered yet another hamstring issue, only weeks after his most recent comeback from injury.

James' absence means the Blues are once again feeling the effects an absentee list which tallies into the double figures.

Christopher Nkunku may have returned to the Chelsea squad but Romeo Lavia is yet to appear since his summer move, with the likes of Robert Sanchez, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella also missing.

Here is your latest update of Chelsea injury news and return dates...

Reece James

Chelsea are set to decide today whether or not James will require surgery on his hamstring, having so far relented from putting their captain under the knife.

Either way, the defender is set to miss several months of football and his Euro 2024 chances are under serious threat.

Mauricio Pochettino said last week: "We are going to support him. We are here to support him to try and help and we are all thinking in terms to find a solution for as soon as possible to get him with the group, full recovery then try so the same thing doesn't happen again."

Potential return date: Unknown

A decision will be made on Reece James' surgery (PA)

Romeo Lavia

The long wait to see Lavia in a Chelsea shirt is nearing its end after Pochettino set a rough estimate for the Belgian midfielder's return to action.

Now back in training following an ankle injury, Lavia is having to build back his fitness gradually and should make his debut before the end of the year.

Pochettino said last Friday: "Romeo Lavia will be fit in maybe one week or 10 days."

Potential return date: December 24, vs Wolves

Robert Sanchez

A knee injury picked up in the defeat to Manchester United did not prevent Sanchez from playing the subsequent game at Everton, however the issue was aggravated at Goodison Park.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been assessed and will reportedly miss the entire festive fixture schedule while recovering.

A four-week timeframe is said to have been put on his return.

Potential return date: January 13, vs Fulham

Robert Sanchez got injured at Everton (Getty Images)

Carney Chukwuemeka

Having not made a Chelsea squad since September, Chukwuemeka may have to wait until the New Year to make his playing return.

The midfielder suffered a setback after returning to training from a knee injury and has not since been back out on the Cobham grass.

Potential return date: Early 2024

Ben Chilwell

On the comeback trail from a hamstring injury suffered in late September, the left-back is not expected back until after the New Year.

Chelsea have pictured Chilwell on the pitches at Cobham but his official recovery line is "continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme".

Potential return date: Early/spring 2024

Ben Chilwell is on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella

Cucurella is set to miss around three months of action after surgery on his ankle.

An injury picked up at Everton led to the Spanish defender requiring an operation and he was pictured in his hospital bed after going under the knife - and was caught by a pal falling asleep while watching the win over Sheffield United.

Potential return date: Spring 2024

Lesley Ugochukwu

Chelsea have not released too much information about Ugochukwu's injury, which has not been specified after he was taken off against Newcastle last month.

Initially billed by Pochettino as minor, he is still designated as "continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme" by the club.

Potential return date: Unknown

Lesley Ugochukwu is yet to return to training (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Trevoh Chalobah

Like Chukwuemeka, the club revealed Chalobah had suffered from a setback on his return from injury in October.

A hamstring issue has kept him sidelined all season and he is yet to return to training.

Potential return date: Early/spring 2024

Wesley Fofana

Fofana's season was all-but over before it had started when he suffered a serious knee injury over the summer.

The defender's ACL required surgery and he is targeting a return before the campaign's end.

Potential return date: Spring/summer 2024

Wesley Fofana is not expected back anytime soon (Getty Images)

Noni Madueke

Chelsea stated last week that Madueke is "progressing with the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation" after suffering an unspecified injury.

Even when fit, the young winger could find himself out the team after Pochettino reportedly identified him for a January exit.

Potential return date: Unknown