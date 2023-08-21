Chelsea injury update: Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka latest news and return dates

Chelsea are already dealing with mounting injury problems this early into the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has not been dealt the easiest of hands on the fitness front with captain Reece James suffering a hamstring problem on the opening day.

Goalscorer Carney Chukwuemeka is another who picked up a problem within the opening two games of the campaign, leading to yet more frustration for Pochettino.

Here is your latest on Chelsea injuries and return dates.

Reece James

Thankfully for the Blues, Pochettino insisted that James was looking at a return date weeks away rather than months.

With that in mind, a return after the upcoming international break looks likely.

“It is not about a few days, maybe a few weeks but the most important thing is the evolution. The good thing is it is not a big issue,” said the Blues boss last week.

Potential return date: September 2023

The Frenchman impressed during pre-season but was cruelly cut down by a knee injury in the final game of the club’s tour of the USA.

Nkunku underwent surgery and is not expected back for a number of months.

Potential return date: November 2023

Major blow: Nkunku suffered a knee injury in pre-season (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first Chelsea goal against West Ham but was forced off with an injury at half-time.

The 19-year-old was unable to leave the pitch at the London Stadium unaided after clutching his knee and will be assessed.

Potential return date: Unknown

Broja, who has been talked up by Pochettino, is nearing a return after a serious knee injury suffered in December.

Potential return date: October 2023

Benoit Badiashile

Like Nnunku, Benoit Badiashile is not expected back in action for a while after a serious hamstring injury before a ball was kicked in pre-season.

The Frenchman is back in training but given the nature of the issue, will unlikely be rushed back.

Potential return date: September 2023

The £75m defender is unlikely to play at all this season after a suffering an ACL injury as his injury problems continue.

Potential return date: Summer 2024