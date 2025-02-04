Chelsea injury update: Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia latest news and return dates

Worry: Nicolas Jackson appeared to pull up with an injury during Chelsea’s clash with West Ham (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Monday night.

Pedro Neto and a Cole Palmer-enforced Aaron Wan-Bissaka own goal saw Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 and duly move back into fourth in the Premier League table.

Still, the three points may have come at a cost for Enzo Maresca, with both of Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu offering cause for concern.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Chelsea injuries...

Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson appeared to have pulled up for the Blues during the West Ham game and appeared to be set to go off in the first-half. The striker, however, recovered to play the rest of the first-half before coming off early into the second.

After the game, the Chelsea boss said: “To be honest they both said to me that they’re okay so hopefully neither of them are injured.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Marc Guiu appeared in some distress during the closing stages of Chelsea’s game against West Ham (REUTERS)

Marc Guiu

Striker Marc Guiu stretched when attempting to latch onto a cutback from Pedro Neto late on in the West Ham game. The Spaniard saw out the final few minutes but did appear to require attention after the full-time whistle.

Maresca appeared to allay any injury fears, however, saying: “To be honest they both said to me that they’re okay so hopefully neither of them are injured.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia

The Belgian international’s injury-stricken time at Chelsea has continued into a second season.

Lavia suffered a muscle injury for Chelsea against Bournemouth and has not featured since.

Speaking last month, Maresca admitted Chelsea were unsure when the midfielder would return.

“We don’t know yet. We need to wait a little bit more. At least a few weeks more,” he said.

Potential return date: Unknown

Benoit Badiashile

Defender Benoit Badiashile has not played since December due to a hamstring injury. Maresca has previously hinted the Frenchman could return at some point in February, although that remains to be seen.

Potential return date: February/March 2025

Blow: Wesley Fofana suffered a hamstring injury playing for Chelsea in December (Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is another player to have endured a nightmare time of things on the injury front since joining the Blues.

Fofana suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa back in December, with Maresca later suggesting the Frenchman could miss the rest of the season.

Still, Chelsea hope Fofana could return well before then - albeit it is unlikely he will be rushed back into action given the extent of his injury problems.

Potential return date: Unknown