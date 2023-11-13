Chelsea injury update: Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia latest news and return dates

Chelsea enjoyed a productive week heading into the international break.

After a mixed start to the season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now performed in two big games. Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City followed the 4-1 win over Tottenham, raising hope that the Blues boss is stumbling on something of a winning formula.

Still, as has been the case for what feels like an age now, Pochettino is having to deal with a number of injury concerns.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest on Chelsea injuries.

Levi Colwill has been a fixture of Pochettino’s first team but missed the draw with City with what is believed to be a shoulder injury.

He will, however, join up with England for the upcoming international break, so it seems the problem is not yet serious.

Potential return date: Saturday 25 November vs Newcastle United

Summer signing Romeo Lavia is yet to kick a ball in anger for Chelsea this season. An ankle problem has ruled him out of any competitive action but the Belgian appears to be going in the right direction as he steps up his recovery.

Pochettino is hopeful the teenager will be available to face Newcastle after the international break, saying last week: “Romeo Lavia is also close. They trained today on the pitch. Hopefully with the team next week."

Potential return date: Saturday 25 November vs Newcastle United

Like Lavia, big summer signing Christopher Nkunku is yet to appear in a competitive season for the Blues.

Still, the Frenchman could be in line to play Newcastle after the international break.

"We had some conversation and he [Nkunku] said to me I want to be ready for after the international break against Newcastle," said Pochettino last week.

"I asked him yesterday [about a return for Sunday] and he said 'hmmm' and I said 'you are liar'!

"It is close and he is really well. We are happy with him.”

Potential return date: Saturday 25 November vs Newcastle

Story continues

Summer signing Christopher Nkunku is yet to play for Chelsea this season (Getty Images)

After starting the season as a key player under Pochettino, England international Ben Chilwell suffered another hamstring injury during a Carabao Cup win over Brighton in September.

As such, he is not expected back before mid-December.

Potential return date: December 2023

Young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was another to have started the season but that has since been disrupted by injury.

Chelsea confirmed last week that the 20-year-old suffered a setback in his return from a knee problem, making his return date unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Seemingly frozen out of the fold after being linked with a move away from the club in the summer, defender Trevoh Chalobah recently hit a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem.

Potential return date: Unknown

It seems hugely unlikely defender Wesley Fofana will play at all this season after suffering a long-term knee injury.

Potential return date: Summer 2024