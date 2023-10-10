Chelsea injury update: Axel Disasi, Cole Palmer and Reece James latest news and return dates

Chelsea head into the latest international break off the back of three successive wins across all competitions.

While that should reasonably be expected of a team who have spent so much, context must be applied. There is a real feeling that something is now growing under Mauricio Pochettino, even if there are bumps along the way with such a young team at his disposal.

The sheer amount of injury problems that Pochettino has had to deal with early in his tenure must be taken into account too. No matter how much money the club have spent, any team in the world would miss the quality of players that Chelsea have been unable to call upon this season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Chelsea injuries.

Chelsea’s newest injury concern is centre-back Disasi, who was added to the France squad on Monday along with Malo Gusto as replacements for Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano, but withdrew just hours later with what the French Football Federation (FFF) have described as a “tear in the quadriceps of the left thigh”.

He will no doubt now be assessed by the Blues’ medical staff, though it seems unlikely that he will be fit to play against title contenders Arsenal in a huge London derby straight after the break.

Potential return date: November 2023

Axel Disasi has been an important player for Chelsea so far this season (Getty Images)

Palmer has been impressing since his deadline-day summer move from Manchester City and got his first Blues goal from the penalty spot against Burnley on Saturday.

He was, however, forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. With no update after the game, that may have been only a precautionary move.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

Finally, it seems that Chelsea club captain James will be available for selection again after more hamstring trouble.

A one-game Football Association (FA) suspension for confronting an official in the tunnel after the defeat by Aston Villa ruled him out of making a comeback against Burnley, but there is hope that the England international will feature after the break.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

Chelsea captain Reece James is closing in on a return from injury and suspension (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mudryk was subbed off at half-time in the west London derby against Fulham last week with a minor quad issue sustained after scoring his first goal for the club, but was available for the subsequent win over Burnley, making a late cameo off the bench in the 4-1 comeback win at Turf Moor.

He should be ready to start once again after the international break.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

Benoit Badiashile

The French defender is yet to kick a ball in anger so far this term after a hamstring problem sustained during pre-season.

Badiashile, however, is now finally back in training after one or two setbacks and could return to first-team action soon.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Arsenal

Lavia is yet to make his Chelsea debut following a big-money summer move from Southampton.

An ankle problem suffered at Cobham has impacted his ability to train as he undergoes his rehabilitation programme.

Potential return date: November 2023

Vice-captain Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury late on in the Carabao Cup third-round win against Brighton and is not expected back until December at least.

It is the third such issue suffered by the England left-back in less than a year, causing concern at Chelsea.

Potential return date: December 2023

Christopher Nkunku is making promising progress in his recovery from injury (Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku

The big summer signing required knee surgery after a collision during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in the United States.

Not yet back in team training, a return this year feels increasingly unlikely. However, Nkunku has posted positive videos on social media of him stepping up his workload and rehabilitation behind the scenes.

Potential return date: January 2024

The luckless French defender faces a battle to play again this term following an ACL injury suffered during pre-season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024