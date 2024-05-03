Chelsea injury update: Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Reece James latest return dates

Chelsea have rewewed hope of a top-six finish in the Premier League.

Thursday's win over Tottenham leaves the Blues six points behind Manchester United in their attempts to qualify for Europe.

It has been a turbulent season for Mauricio Pochettino but the manner of their battling victory - as well as the prospect of welcoming key players back from injury - has set up a big finish to the campaign.

With that mind, here's a look at the latest on Chelsea injuries...

Levi Colwill

While Levi Colwill missed the game with Tottenham on Thursday, Pochettino has hinted he is hoping the defender will return against West Ham this weekend.

Potential return date: May 2024

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has missed most of the season with knee, hip and hamstring injuries. He last featured against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on February 25. He has not made a matchday squad since.

The Frenchman returned to partial training last week, and could potentially play before the end of the season.

Potential return date: May 2024

Thiago Silva

Silva suffered a groin injury against Aston Villa and is being assessed on Monday amid fears that he may have played his final game for the club, having now announced his expected summer departure from Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino said of the veteran Brazilian defender: “We need to assess Thiago Silva and see. It is a pain in his groin, I think it is similar to his injury at Crystal Palace.”

Potential return date: Unknown, pending further assessment

Malo Gusto

Gusto has been absent with a knee ligament injury since Chelsea’s 6-0 demolition of Everton two weeks ago.

Pochettino referred to it last week as a “minor problem” and said “I hope it is not a big issue." It’s still unclear when exactly the Frenchman will return.

Potential return date: Unknown

Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez was recently ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an ongoing hernia issue.

The Argentine will stay at Chelsea for his rehabilitation, and may be fit enough to return for the Copa America, which starts on June 20.

Story continues

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka has struggled with knee injuries this season, and has only featured in 12 games across all competitions. The 20-year-old was deemed fit enough to feature off the bench against Everton, Sheffield United and Manchester United, but failed to make the matchday squad against Villa at the weekend.

Pochettino said: “Carney feels something in his knee, related to his problem before. Hopefully it's not a big issue.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Raheem Sterling

Sterling missed the matchday squad against Aston Villa with pain in his lower back. It’s unclear when he’ll return but it doesn’t seem to be a long-term issue.

Potential return date: May 2024

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell was absent against Arsenal and Aston Villa, after coming off the bench against Man City and Everton. He has not been fully fit since starting both friendlies for England in late March.

Pochettino said last week: “Chilly, also, after the national team – it's the same problem he suffered in the last few weeks.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Reece James

Chelsea captain James began partial first-team training last week - the first time he’s trained since undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury in December. He’s not yet available for selection, but may feature before the end of the season.

Ahead of the win over Tottenham, James wrote in the matchday programme: "I've been working hard on my recovery and it's been an amazing feeling to rejoin the group for parts of our training sessions.

“It has been a long road back and there is still work for me to do before I'm fully match fit but I can't wait to be back on the pitch with the boys."

Potential return date: May 2024

Chelsea captain Reece James returned to partial training at Cobham last week (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia

Lavia has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury. The £58million summer signing has only featured in one Premier League game this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Lesley Ugochukwu

Ugochukwu is another long-term Chelsea absentee who returned to training last week. He has been absent since December with a hamstring injury. Pochettino has not yet given a specific update on the French midfielder.

Potential return date: May 2024

Wesley Fofana

Fofana has been ruled out since last summer following surgery on a serious knee injury. It’s very unlikely he returns this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Robert Sanchez

Sanchez has been absent since starting the FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester on March 17. He returned to partial team training last week.

Potential return date: May 2024