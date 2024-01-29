Chelsea injury update: Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah latest news and return dates

A number of key players could be ready to make their return from injury for Chelsea this week.

A daunting trip to Liverpool lies ahead for the Blues after the FA Cup draw with Aston Villa, which at least saw Ben Chilwell return from a long absence.

Levi Colwill was forced off in the warm-up but should return in midweek, along with potentially Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto.

But a spate of Chelsea stars remain out of action including Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Romeo Lavia.

Here is your latest update of Chelsea injury news and return dates...

Christopher Nkunku

A hip injury has kept Nkunku out of action since the start of the month.

Now back in training, he wasn't ready in time to face Aston Villa but is expected to be available for the trip to Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino stated last week: "We need to see how they evolve in the next few days."

Potential return date: Wednesday, January 31 vs Liverpool

Christopher Nkunku's wait goes on (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Levi Colwill

Chelsea received a scare before the FA Cup tie with Aston Villa when Colwill was taken out of the XI due to an issue in the warm-up.

However, his injury is not thought to be major.

The manager stated post-match: “We don’t believe it is so bad. It is a small issue and he felt uncomfortable. I hope he can train tomorrow or after tomorrow.”

Potential return date: Wednesday, January 31 vs Liverpool

Trevoh Chalobah

A positive update in Chalobah's bid to make a first appearance of the season arrived this month.

The defender has been pictured back in training although speculation that he could be moved on before transfer deadline day is rising.

Potential return date: February 2024

Romeo Lavia

Pochettino described himself as a "little bit worried" when Lavia's long-awaited entrance to the Chelsea team was cut short by a thigh injury.

There is currently no timeframe on his return.

Potential return date: Unknown

Reece James

A timeline of four months was put on James' return to action when he underwent hamstring surgery just before Christmas.

That means he is in a race to play again before the season ends in what has been a dreadful campaign for the Chelsea captain.

Potential return date: April/May 2024

It has been a tough season for Reece James (Action Images via Reuters)

Marc Cucurella

Like James, Cucurella was forced to undergo surgery to fix an injury he suffered to his ankle.

A three-month timeframe means he should be available for the Blues' run-in.

Potential return date: March/April 2024

Robert Sanchez

Spanish goalkeeper Sanchez is yet to return to training from a knee injury suffered in Chelsea's ill-fated trip to Everton.

Pochettino said a month ago that he should be out for "a few weeks", meaning he could soon be about to step up his comeback.

Potential return date: February 2024

Robert Sanchez was injured at Everton (Getty Images)

Malo Gusto

Pochettino placed Gusto in the same bracket as Chelsea striker Nkunku when discussing his situation last week.

The manager said he was "positive" that he should be ready for the Liverpool game, after two matches out.

Potential return date: Wednesday, January 31 vs Liverpool

Lesley Ugochukwu

Ugochukwu aggravated a hamstring injury in Chelsea's trip to Wolves on Christmas Eve and was ruled out for six weeks earlier this month.

How the midfielder's recovery develops could impact whether Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos goes back out on loan.

Potential return date: February/March 2024

Lesley Ugochukwu has been out for a few weeks (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana

A serious knee injury ruled Fofana out for the bulk of the season before it even began.

The defender is hard at work to ensure he can play again before the campaign ends.

Potential return date: Spring/summer 2024