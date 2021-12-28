Chelsea injury blow as Ben Chilwell to undergo surgery on ACL injury

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow after it emerged Ben Chilwell will require surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Thomas Tuchel had hoped the left back would be able to avoid an operation after picking up the injury last month.

But club doctors have determined rest and recuperation will not enough to solve the problem, meaning he is now set to miss the rest of the season.

Chilwell’s recovery had already been disrupted after he contracted Covid, meaning his scheduled was delayed by 10 days.

Tuchel still maintained hope the initial course of treatment would be effective, but news that he will have to go under the knife will prompt discussion within the club as to how to cover his absence.

Tuchel’s preference was to only make January additions if a summer target became available early.

But his side has felt the effects of Chilwell’s absence, with Marcos Alonso the only natural cover in a key position.

Saul Niguez is seen as a potential option - but a loan move for Lucas Digne could be a short-term solution.