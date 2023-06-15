Chelsea host Liverpool on Premier League’s opening weekend as Vincent Kompany faces Man City

Mauricio Pochettino before the Soccer Aid 2023 match at Old Trafford - Premier League fixtures: Chelsea v Liverpool on opening weekend as Vincent Kompany faces Man City - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City’s pursuit of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title will begin away to Vincent Kompany’s newly promoted Burnley.

Pep Guardiola will come face to face with his legendary former City captain Kompany, who could not have asked for a tougher start in his first top-flight game as Burnley manager in what will be the curtain raiser for the new season on Friday August 11.

City, who have won five of the past six titles and last weekend completed an extraordinary Treble, are bidding to become the first side in English football history to win four consecutive championships.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's Vincent Kompany celebrate winning the 2019 Premier League with the trophy - Premier League fixtures: Chelsea v Liverpool on opening weekend as Vincent Kompany faces Man City - Action Images/Carl Recine

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles during a glittering 11-year spell with City, is not the only manager facing a tough first audition, as the fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign were announced on Thursday morning.



Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as Chelsea manager will be against the 2019/20 champions Liverpool, who are due to visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday August 13. After a calamitous last season in which Chelsea finished 12th, 45 points adrift of champions City, despite spending £600 million on new players, Pochettino will be under pressure to start strongly.



Luton Town’s first Premier League campaign will kick off at Brighton on Saturday August 12 in what is sure to be a red-letter day for the Bedfordshire club and manager Rob Edwards. The other newly promoted club, Sheffield United, start at home to Crystal Palace the next day.



Erik ten Hag could not have asked for a much tougher start to his second season at Manchester United, by which time the club could be under new ownership with Sir Jim Ratcliffe battling with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani for control at Old Trafford.



United kick off at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last game of the opening weekend, on Monday August 14, but then face Tottenham away, Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Arsenal away and Brighton at home in their first five fixtures. United have lost their last three league matches to Brighton.

Ange Postecoglou poses for a photo holding up a Tottenham Hotspur shirt - Premier League fixtures: Chelsea v Liverpool on opening weekend as Vincent Kompany faces Man City - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Ange Postecoglou will not have to wait long for his first taste of a north London derby with the new Spurs manager due to travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on September 23. Arsenal, for so long the league leaders last season only to collapse during the run-in under pressure from a relentless City, welcome the champions to the Emirates on October 7.



The first Manchester derby of the new campaign is due to take place at Old Trafford on October 28, the week after Liverpool host Everton in the first Merseyside derby of next season. Liverpool and Manchester City will lock horns at the Etihad on November 25.



Unlike last season, when the Premier League campaign was forced to pause for six weeks to accommodate the winter World Cup in Qatar, there will be no break this time around. There will also be fixtures two days before Christmas with Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool the pick of the bunch.



There will be the usual round of games on Boxing Day and then another set of fixtures on December 30, when, most notably, Liverpool host Newcastle, who beat the Merseyside club to a place in the Champions League last season.



As well as facing a kind start to their latest title defence, City have what looks like a favourable run-in with Forest away, Wolves at home, Fulham away and West Ham at home in their final four fixtures. The season is due to conclude on May 19, nine days earlier than last season.



The fixtures are subject to change, with matches being moved for television coverage, as well as shifting around depending on how teams might progress in domestic and European cup competitions.

