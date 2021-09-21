Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Finally in Love' with 'the Best Kind of Guy' amid Jo Koy Dating Rumors

Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler has a new beau.

The Chelsea Lately star, 46, gushed over her relationship in a recent Instagram post — though she stopped short of revealing the man's identity.

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love," she captioned a photo of herself.

Handler continued, "And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

The comic received support from her famous pals in the comments section, with Paris Hilton writing, "So happy for you!🥰"

"Happy you're happy. 😊" Katie Couric added, while Reese Witherspoon commented, "The best parts of life ❤️."

Her post comes amid rumors that she has been dating fellow comedian and longtime friend Jo Koy.

The pair were spotted cozying up to each other at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in August and regularly appear together in videos on Koy's Instagram page.

Koy, 50, threw out the first pitch at the baseball game while Handler coached him on from the sidelines, per a video from the outing he posted on Instagram.

Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler

During an interview with TMZ earlier this month, Koy gushed over Handler and their day together at Dodgers Stadium — but avoided confirming the nature of their relationship.

"She told me how to throw it, she was my coach that day," he said, later adding, "How beautiful did she look that day?"

"Me and Chelsea, yeah, she's amazing," he said. "I've known Chelsea for a long, long time — I mean a long time, like years ago — and we've always been great friends."

As for whether they are dating, he concluded, "Yeah, I don't know how to answer that."