Chelsea Handler gives dating advice, Arnold Schwarzenegger gives back: How stars are celebrating Christmas

Another year, another bittersweet holiday season during an ongoing pandemic. But celebrities like Chelsea Handler are helping us find some joy and humor.

The comedian, who recently coupled up with boyfriend Jo Koy, is giving fans advice on how to respond when family members ask that dreaded question about one's relationship status.

"For everybody gearing up to sit around holiday dinner tables with your family firing question after question about your love life, this one's for you," Handler, 46, captioned a Dec. 24 video of herself with Koy, 50, by her side on Instagram. "Be patient, invest in yourselves, and tell your families to shut ... up."

"You will find your own @jokoy in your own time. I didn't believe that before Jo, but I know it now," Handler continued, joking that "you'll also start dressing alike" as the two are seen wearing olive green duds.

Handler and Joy made their relationship Instagram official in September.

In the video posted on Christmas Eve, Handler elaborated on her message for "anyone who is single and doesn't want to be."

She advised becoming "the best version of yourself to prepare yourself for the person that you're going to end up with."

"Because when you invest in yourself, you start to attract all the goodness and all the people that are in your life and you start to look at everybody with a different lens," Handler said hugging Koy and giving him a kiss, adding "and that's how I found the person standing in front of me all this time."

How else are celebs celebrating this Christmas?

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave back to homeless veterans

"Today, I celebrated Christmas early," Schwarzenegger wrote on social media Wednesday, sharing photos of himself donating 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area.

"The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA," he wrote. "It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes." In a follow-up tweet he thanked nonprofit organization Village for Vets for arranging the homes, Veteran Affairs secretary Denis McDonough, American Veterans (AMVETS) and "everyone who worked with us and made this possible."

"We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

Reese Witherspoon is right 'where I want to be'

It looks pretty cozy over at Reese Witherspoon's house. The actress shared sweet, festive Christmas Eve photos of sons Tennessee, 9, and Deacon, 18, and daughter Ava, 22, along with husband Jim Toth via Instagram. "Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other's company. Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours," she wrote.

And her favorite holiday tradition? Decorating gingerbread houses.

John Travolta is bringing cheer in Maine

To snow they go! On Instagram, John Travolta shared a home video made by his daughter Ella, 21, which pictured the family, including Travolta's son Ben, 11, heading to chilly Maine on a private plane for the holidays. "These are my carry ons!" says a smiling Ella, holding rolls of festive wrapping paper before boarding.

It looked like a cheery Northeast gathering for the trio, with pups, guitars and outdoor fire pits.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chelsea Handler, Arnold Schwarzenegger, more stars celebrate Christmas