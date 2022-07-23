Chelsea Handler Celebrates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finding Love Again After Her Own Breakup

Chelsea Handler loves the idea of true loves finding each other again in the future.

The comedian, 47, praised Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's renewed romance in an Instagram comment after the couple eloped in a surprise Las Vegas wedding over the weekend, following Handler's split from boyfriend Jo Koy.

"They definitely belong together. How sweet," Handler commented on a photo PEOPLE posted of the newlyweds kissing on a park bench in Paris.

Her comment comes after she and Koy, 51, announced that they broke up, following nearly a year of dating. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she wrote Monday on Instagram.

"This is not an ending," Handler added. "It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun."

Koy has since opened up about the split. "Everything's good. We're taking a break. We're great friends, we've always been great friends. The love is still there," he told TMZ Friday.

Handler and Koy became friends after they were introduced in the early 2000s by mutual friend Jon Lovitz.

He later made frequent appearances on her E! late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014. The pair's friendship blossomed into romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they made their relationship Instagram official in September.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials Saturday night.

A source told PEOPLE: "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

The newlyweds jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway on Thursday, and they've since been photographed canoodling around the City of Love.