Chelsea Handler Bartends During Bruce Springsteen's London Concert: 'What a Ducking Show'

The comedian hung out with stars including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Judd Apatow and Emma Thompson at the singer's Hyde Park tour stop

Chelsea Handler/Instagram Chelsea Handler bartended at Bruce Springsteen's July 8 London concert, which she attended with a group of celebrity friends.

Chelsea Handler was on fire behind the bar at Bruce Springsteen’s London show!

Joined by a star-studded group — including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — the comedian, 48, showed off her mixology skills at the rocker's Hyde Park show on Saturday.

Determined not to let the rain get in her way, Handler was all smiles in her Instagram post documenting the concert — including a video of her mixing up a tequila drink.

Soundtracked by one of the 73-year-old singer’s biggest hits, “No Surrender,” Handler smiled and danced behind a bar in the video, which ended with a close-up shot of a cup that read, “Tips for Chelsea.”



“I bartended the Springsteen show last night, and it felt incredible to be of service,” she captioned the post. “I Love London, but no one is as lovable [as] Bruce Springsteen. What a ducking show!”

Her post included several more snapshots of her and her A-List friends smiling in their rain-soaked clothes at the concert — as well as a video she captured of the show from behind the bar.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram Chelsea Handler and Katy Perry at Bruce Springsteen's London concert on July 8.

Several stars took to the comment section to praise the post, including Jonathan Van Ness, who wrote “Most epic group 😍,” and Alyssa Milano, who called back to Handler’s censored caption, commenting, “Ducking gorgeous.”

The former Chelsea Lately host also shared a few snapshots of the Saturday concert on her Instagram Story.

She included a selfie of herself and a pouting Perry, 38, captioned, “Katy and I trying to look sex.”

Chelsea Handler/Instagram Chelsea Handler shares a snap of her celebrity pals, including Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and Emma Thompson, at Bruce Springsteen's July 8 London concert.

Alongside an outtake of a group photo in which Perry reached toward the camera, which Handler was presumably holding, the actress joked, “Katy coming to accost me!”

Handler also shared a snapshot of Emma Thompson on her Story, writing that she and her pals “classed up the joint” by hanging out with the legendary British actress.

She also posted a solo shot of Springsteen, hand raised in the air on the London stage, alongside which she wrote, “Such a f------ stud.”

