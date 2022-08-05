Chelsea have had a chaotic transfer window but Todd Boehly will not be panicking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Law
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
Chelsea have had a chaotic transfer window but Todd Boehly will not be panicking - PA
Chelsea have had a chaotic transfer window but Todd Boehly will not be panicking - PA

It will be in September, once 100 days of active possession are deemed to have passed, that Chelsea’s owners will sit down to assess the start they have made.

Some supporters will no doubt begin to draw their own conclusions on Saturday evening, after Chelsea have kicked off their Premier League campaign against Everton, such is the knee-jerk nature of football opinion.

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital owners have already learned that gauging any sort of opinion through social media is a waste of time, which is why they will wait for 100 days to elapse before starting any sort of self-analysis - by which time, Thomas Tuchel’s team will be at least five fixtures into the new season and the transfer window will be shut.

Although they officially took charge in May, Chelsea owners did not start their 100-day countdown until June, when Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech all departed, and Boehly named himself interim sporting director. It was a brave move from the American billionaire, who took Buck’s title of chairman, and one that not only raised eyebrows outside Chelsea but also from within the walls of Stamford Bridge.

Boehly’s decision placed a greater responsibility on the shoulders of head coach Tuchel, who has made it perfectly clear on more than one occasion this summer - once in front of American supporters at Universal Studios in Orlando - that he has not enjoyed playing a more active role in transfers.

In fact, Tuchel did not seem to enjoy much at all about the summer, describing the two-week tour of the United States as “exhausting” and warning that he could not guarantee his squad would be ready for the start of the new season.

It is not uncommon, especially at Chelsea, for coaches to become exasperated during pre-season, which is why the new owners would have been relatively relaxed about Tuchel’s post-game rant following the 4-0 friendly defeat to Arsenal in Orlando - particularly as they had not been responsible for organising such a gruelling tour.

Thomas Tuchel was less than impressed after losing to Arsenal in Florida - GETTY IMAGES
Thomas Tuchel was less than impressed after losing to Arsenal in Florida - GETTY IMAGES

The victories against Udinese, together with a deal to sign Manchester City target Marc Cucurella from Brighton and a new two-year contract for captain Cesar Azpilicueta, should have improved Tuchel’s mood even if he will still have misgivings over whether or not Chelsea can close the gap on City and Liverpool.

Across the pond, the LA Dodgers - Boehly’s other main sporting interest - aim to start every baseball season with the guarantee of finishing in the top three or four with no lower than a 17 per cent chance of winning the World Series. Chelsea may well start to set their ambitions by a similar metric.

Early results will help to determine how costly Boehly, Tuchel and Chelsea supporters view some of the transfer deals that could not be closed this summer. Those who have dealt with Boehly so far have described him as being personable and likeable, and there has not been any lingering ill-feeling between the main negotiators over the ones that got away, including Matthijs de Light, Raphinha, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde.

There will be more signings before the window shuts. Chelsea have an interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Kyle Walker-Peters, although inquiries around the latter were treated with caution by Southampton and sources close to the player, with both parties making the observation that “Boehly has been talking to everyone.”

Boehly was well aware this was likely to be an imperfect transfer window, but Chelsea are on course to spend well over £200 million this summer and with the misses have come hits. Raheem Sterling has joined from City in a deal that prompted Sergio Aguero to question the actions of his former club, Kalidou Koulibaly was prised out of Napoli with surprising ease and Chelsea moved quickly on Cucurella once City decided against paying over £50m for the left-back.

It should not be ignored that big investments have also been made into Chelsea’s next generation and the women’s team, the most eye-catching of which was the £20m spent on Carney Chukwuemeka, an 18-year-old who had less than 12 months remaining on his Aston Villa contract and has made 13 appearances in the Premier League.

Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Chelsea from Aston Villa - GETTY IMAGES
Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Chelsea from Aston Villa - GETTY IMAGES

It is understandable that there has been an element of chaos and naivety to the way in which Boehly and the new ownership have approached their first transfer window, which will no doubt stand them in good stead to work with a permanent sporting director in future.

Chelsea’s owners ideally want a permanent sporting director in place in plenty of time for the January transfer window and talks have been ongoing with a number of candidates alongside transfer negotiations and meetings with Tuchel.

It is instructive of the value Boehly will place on the sporting director post that the LA Dodgers made Andrew Friedman the highest-paid front-office executive in baseball when they hired him as president of baseball operations on a salary worth £28.6m in 2014.

That contract has since been extended with a healthy wage increase and Boehly has spoken to associates of finding his Friedman equivalent for Chelsea, whether that proves to be Michael Edwards or somebody else.

A year after appointing Friedman, the Dodgers were involved in a three-team, 13-player swap deal, which perhaps explains why Boehly, who has worked closely with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, was so keen to try to pursue trades involving Chelsea’s unwanted players when he initially made offers for players.

'Not ashamed to retain some American approaches'

Saddled with a number of high-earning, under-performing players, Chelsea’s owners have found selling even harder than buying and have not been scared to accept financial hits in allowing Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been negotiating a switch to Napoli, to leave on loan after quickly realising that trades in football are uncommon for a reason.

Chelsea’s new owners have already started to try to re-balance the wage bill by allowing players to leave and creating a new structure whereby players' contracts will be heavily incentivised in future.

The new signings have accepted deals that offer bonuses for playing in at least 60 per cent of games across a season and qualifying for the Champions League, whereas the previous regime paid out big guaranteed salaries with bonuses only awarded for winning silverware.

Supporters will start to notice changes and upgrades to the entrances and surrounding areas of Stamford Bridge when they arrive for the first home game against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday, with the new owners hoping to quickly provide a more family friendly and immersive experience.

The fact Tom Glick was named president of business, rather than chief executive, much to the amusement of some, demonstrated Boehly and Co are not ashamed to retain some of the American approaches that have worked so well for them in their other organisations.

They are also not too proud to admit they are learning on the job and it may well be that the first 100 days prove to be some of the hardest and most instructive that they face.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference