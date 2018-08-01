Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois threatens to leave for free if he's not sold to Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is threatening to walk away from Chelsea on a free transfer

Thibaut Courtois has threatened to leave Chelsea on a free if they do not sell him to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

Courtois, 26, has been linked with a move to Los Blancos throughout the summer as Julen Lopetegui looks to build a new team of Galacticos.

According to The Sun, Chelsea were keen to keep the Belgium goalkeeper and were looking to tie him down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

But Courtois, who played a starring role as the Red Devils reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, has told Chelsea chiefs he will not pen a new deal and will walk out on a free next summer.

The Belgian’s future was believed to be interlinked with that of fellow Chelsea star Eden Hazard – although both remain at the club with just nine days remaining of the transfer window.

Both want to play Champions League football – which the Blues failed to qualify for this season – while Courtois’ children are still based in Madrid.





And Chelsea’s reluctance to sell the outspoken Courtois could see them lose an asset worth £40million on a free transfer.

The tabloid added the Stamford Bridge club does not want to splash more than £20m on a replacement, proving a sticking point for any sale.

Everton stopper Jordan Pickford has been highly touted as a replacement for the imposing Belgian after a strong World Cup showing with England, but the Toffees are unwilling to sell.

It means the Blues are faced with a stick-or-twist decision over the next nine days, although Maurizio Sarri wants to first chat with Courtois, who is not due to return to training until two days before the transfer deadline.