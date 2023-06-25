Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy closing in on £16m transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli



Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is closing in on a £16million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

Mendy is expected to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia next week and after becoming the latest Chelsea player to agree a switch the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea have also agreed to sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal for £17m and Hakim Ziyech to Al-Nassr for £8m, while N’Golo Kante has agreed to join Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

Mendy joined Chelsea in a £22m deal from Rennes in 2020 and starred on their run to winning the Champions League in 2021.

He enjoyed two brilliant seasons after joining the Blues, also winning the Club World Cup and helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

But Mendy finished this season as back-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga and new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has given him the green light to leave this summer.

Al-Ahli are also targeting a move to sign Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.