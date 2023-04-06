Chelsea: Frank Lampard to return as interim manager after rapid talks

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard is to become Chelsea’s new interim manager in a sensational move designed to lift spirits at the club.

The club hope the legendary Blues former midfielder will bring a new direction to their ailing squad following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Talks have moved at a rapid pace and Lampard could be in the dugout this weekend away at Wolves or, at the latest, away at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

Lampard is out of work following his sacking at Everton earlier this year, in which he guided them to joint-bottom in the Premier League and lasted less than a year in the role.

He was at Stamford Bridge for the draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night along with three of the main decision-makers tasked with finding Chelsea’s next manager; co-owner Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Bruno Saltor stayed on after Potter was sacked on Sunday to lead the team but seems reluctant to continue, describing how he felt “sad” by Potter’s exit after overseeing a 0-0 draw.

The former Brighton captain has only four years of experience as a coach and had never picked a starting line-up before Tuesday night's match.

Lampard was previously sacked by Chelsea in January 2021 under the previous owner Roman Abramovich.