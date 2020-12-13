Chelsea and Frank Lampard must find Kai Havertz solution after another no-show

Struggle: Kai Havertz (Pool via REUTERS)

Frank Lampard sang the praises of two players this week – but only one of them delivered at Goodison Park.

Kai Havertz, says Chelsea’s manager, will establish himself as one of the world’s finest. Yet his inability to impose himself on Everton was a major factor in his side’s 1-0 defeat that saw them miss out on the chance of going back to the top of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s menace at the other end that brought Lampard’s title hopefuls down to earth and saw the Chelsea manager outdone by his former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

How the visitors could have done with Everton’s No9 on a night when their forward line lacked any cutting edge.

Calvert-Lewin’s pace, aggression and physicality shook a Chelsea defence that has looked so solid in recent months.

His first half burst into the box had the usually unflappable Thiago Silva caught in two minds – and prompted Edouard Mendy into a reckless challenge that earned a penalty from which Gylfi Sigurdsson scored.

And he had Ben Chilwell in panic mode after the break when the Chelsea full-back lunged to send him tumbling in the box again. On that occasion, VAR came to Lampard’s rescue when play was pulled back for an earlier offside.

Calvert-Lewin was undoubtedly the most fearsome striker on show, with Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner and substitute Tammy Abraham largely anonymous.

But of more pressing concern for Lampard will be yet another game when Havertz has simply failed to show.

In his defence, he was deployed on the right wing for the second game in succession as Chelsea’s manager tried to cope with the absence of Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. And it is still far too soon to be making any sweeping judgements about a player who is considered one of the brightest prospects in Germany.

Still, it is fair to expect more from the £71million signing than he was able to produce on this occasion.

From the opening moments when he opted against shooting from the edge of the box with a sight at goal, it was another game that passed him by.

Lampard’s job is to try to find a most effective use of Havertz without upsetting the balance of his team.

So far that has come when playing him right of a midfield three – but even then, Havertz has hardly made the biggest impression. Rather it has been the performances of N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount that have proved such a bedrock to Chelsea’s impressive form since October, as well as Mateo Kovacic as Havertz’ back-up.

But Chelsea didn’t pay such huge sums of money to just squeeze him into their team – they wanted him to be a focal point. And it is on the 21-year-old and Lampard to come up with the solution.

It was fascinating to hear Lampard recall how Ancelotti tweaked his system, during his time at Stamford Bridge, to get the best out of the then midfielder.

The result was that all benefited parties from finding the best way to utilise Lampard’s talents, with Chelsea going on to win the double in the Italian’s first season in charge.

Now it is Lampard with ambitions of becoming the club’s latest title-winning manager – but his hopes were dealt a blow by the old master.

Victory would have sent Chelsea to the top of the table for the second week in succession, with leaders Tottenham and Liverpool both in action on Sunday. It would also see them open up more space between them and the Manchester clubs, who played out a dour goalless draw in the earlier kick off.

But if that was an incentive, it didn’t translate on the pitch in the first 45 minutes as Chelsea produced one of their most ineffective halves of football in recent times.

Ziyech’s influence on the right was sorely missed, while the usual threat of Reece James and Ben Chilwell was largely absent.

Giroud - in such impressive scoring form - was well handled by Yerry Mina, while Werner’s energy produced little in the way of clear-cut chances.

By comparison, Everton were worthy of their first half lead.

When Calvert-Lewin burst into the box, he had Silva for company. But Mendy opted to take control of the situation and charged towards the pair – clattering into the Everton striker and prompting referee Jon Moss to point to the penalty spot.

Sigurdsson stepped up to convert on 22 minutes.

To their credit, Chelsea responded immediately, with Chilwell hitting the foot of the post with a volley. Soon after Kurt Zouma fired straight at Jordan Pickford form close range.

Everton remained a threat and could have doubled their lead when Richarlison forced Mendy to save with his feet after driving into the box.

Chelsea’s keeper had to deny Richarlison again after the break when pushing away a low, curling effort.

Chelsea struggled to create any serious openings in the second half, despite forcing Everton to defend deeper and deeper – but could still consider themselves unfortunate when hitting the post for a second time in the last 10 minutes.

Mason Mount’s 20-yard free kick beat Pickford, but crashed of the woodwork.

