Chelsea Flower Show garden to celebrate late Queen

The garden will be filled with some of the Windsor family's favourite plants

A special garden celebrating the life of the late Queen will feature at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

A Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration has been created by award-winning garden designer Dave Green.

It will include a range of the Queen's most-loved plants such as the Olivia Austin rose and a silver birch.

The garden will also commemorate King Charles's coronation with some of his favourite plants.

Light pink and white flowers will be planted across the space, in memory of the late Queen.

The flowers will also be mixed with camassia and geranium, both of which featured on the King's preference list.

The late Queen rarely missed a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Creator Dave Green told the BBC the idea behind the garden was to let people "sit on the bench surrounded by planting favoured by the Queen".

"When you sit down you'll be looking out at the King's choice of flowers.

"I wanted the garden to be a contemplative and calm space for people to remember the past whilst also looking forward to the future," he said.

In total 300 plants of 40 different varieties will feature in the garden.

A bust of King Charles created by sculptor Keziah Burt will also be laid in the bedding among the flowers.

"Coincidentally I started creating the bust on the same day the Queen passed, so it's a privilege to have it featured in the garden," Ms Burt said.

The bust of King Charles will be placed on the right hand side of the garden

Elsewhere at the show, a life-size topiary of the Queen's fell pony Emma will be spotlighted in the Great Pavilion.

The pony stood along the drive of Windsor Castle as the procession passed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Helena Pettit, RHS director of shows and gardens, said: “Whilst there will be joyful celebration around the King’s coronation at RHS Chelsea this year, the absence of our late Queen on the afternoon before we open will be profoundly felt by many.

“Her annual visit would lift the whole showground, so I hope our royal tributes will help keep those happy memories alive.”

The Chelsea Flower Show runs from 22 to 27 May.

