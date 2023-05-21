Chelsea flower show embraces trend for grow-your-own veg

Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Supermarkets have rationed fresh fruit and vegetables in recent months as a combination of Brexit, bad weather and labour shortages has hit supply and driven prices up.

Those shortages have led to a surge in people growing their own, according to the Royal Horticultural Society, and that trend will be reflected at the Chelsea flower show from 22 May.

Those attending the show, put on by the RHS, may be just as likely to see a plump tomato as a symmetrical rose because gardeners are incorporating edible plants into their designs.

“We have seen a big increase in interest in growing your own fruit and vegetables, both from our members and people using the RHS website for advice,” said Nikki Barker, a senior horticultural adviser at the RHS. “As well as providing lovely fresh produce to eat at home, it’s likely there are multiple reasons behind more people wanting to grow their own, including recent shortages and higher prices.”

Gardens at the show featuring edible plants include the School Food Matters garden, which has child-friendly paths and plants to allow children to forage for their own fresh food. Plants include radishes, beans, beetroot and quince.

Two gardens inspired by the one at Chelsea will be relocated to the Alec Reed primary school in Ealing, west London, and The Beacon CE primary school in Liverpool, so children there can experience a kitchen garden filled with fresh fruit and vegetables.

Meanwhile, the Restorative Balcony garden will show how to grow edible plants in a small space while providing food for pollinators. Plants include thyme, rosemary and chives.

Another aimed at those who have small spaces is the Platform garden, which is inspired by Overground platforms in London, and is supposed to show how urban spaces could be used to grow community food. Crops include tarragon, wild strawberry, mizuna lettuce and sage. First-time Great Pavilion exhibitors Caley Bros are bringing mushrooms to Chelsea and have seen a 500% increase in sales of their grow kits since last year.

The London Square Community garden was made in consultation with residents of the Doddington Estate in Battersea, who had created a half-acre community space using donated plants – a green oasis between the tower blocks. Gardeners have chosen a selection of fruit and veg ideally suited to a diverse range of African-Caribbean, Asian and European dishes, reflecting the heritage of those who live in the estate. The garden will be relocated to the Doddington Estate after Chelsea.

Sheila Das, a garden manager at RHS Wisley, said that growing your own fruit and vegetables could help people connect more to what they eat.

“Growing edibles isn’t just about saving money,” she explained. “It’s about the relationship that you have with your food. The whole of the food production system is quite ugly, and our food isn’t clean, but when you grow it yourself, and you know what’s happened to it, that relationship is brilliant.”

Barker advised growing vegetables which have a reliable, heavy crop to make it more cost-effective: “Many plants, including chillis and tomatoes, produce a heavy crop, have many uses and are easy to store, so save money in the long run. There are also benefits for the environment as you have control over chemical usage and can eat more seasonally.

“As more and more new varieties come on to the market, including cucamelons and kalettes, growing your own is a really fun way to get gardening, and there is something to suit any space and taste.”