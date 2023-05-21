Chelsea Flower Show-approved plant can cause pain as 'bad as childbirth'

Euphorbia myrsinites, also known as myrtle spurge, is drought-friendly but potentially dangerous - Christopher Pledger/The Telegraph

Chelsea Flower Show has encouraged gardeners to use a drought-tolerant plant which releases a sap that can cause pain “approximate to childbirth”.

‌Euphorbia is one of 10 drought-tolerant plants used in the show gardens at the Flower Show, which the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) recommends its visitors consider planting at home.

The guide to this year’s show says Euphorbia myrsinites, also known as myrtle spurge, preserves moisture well and can help future-proof gardens as “our summers are getting hotter and drier”.

Euphorbia, often considered a weed in British gardens, is also listed by the RHS as a potentially harmful garden plant because of its toxic sap.

Gardening expert bans the plant from his garden

The pain from a spurge inflammation in the eye was likened to that of childbirth by the Financial Times gardening columnist Robin Lane Fox, who said the plants were banned in his garden.

An RHS spokesman said: “All plants should be handled with care unless they are known not to cause irritation.

“All parts of euphorbia plants may cause severe discomfort if ingested and the contact with the sap may irritate the skin or eyes."

The RHS advised people to wear gloves and other protective equipment when handling, especially when pruning.

Drought-tolerant planting is one of several ways the RHS is encouraging more sustainable gardening at the Chelsea Flower Show, which opens to the public on Tuesday.

Applicants to the show gardens have had to prove they have good environmental credentials to be considered for the competition.

‌The RHS is also planning to make environmental impact part of its official judging criteria, although plans to introduce the new standards this year were pushed back.

‌A third of the show gardens are using rubble, including one by homeless charity Centrepoint, which recreates a demolished house.

‌Seyi Obakin, chief executive of Centrepoint, said that the garden “may not be pretty but neither is youth homelessness”.

Story continues

‌Designer Sarah Price has used bricks, surfaces and planters created from waste-based castings and paths made from graded demolition waste and broken terracotta in her Nurture Landscapes Garden.

Gardens at this year's Chelsea Flower Show are encouraged to be more sustainable - Christopher Pledger/The Telegraph

‌Mark Gregory, the RHS ambassador for landscaping, said it was important that Chelsea did not lose its professionalism in its sustainability drive.

‌“I wouldn't want the whole show to become make-do-and-mend, because this is the greatest flower show in the world,” he said. “This is a lighter footprint. It's not carbon zero. It never will be.”

‌Mr Gregory has designed a show garden for Savills this year which uses reclaimed brick and cement-free concrete and removed single-use plastic from his process.

‌“I will not go back to using cement on a show garden ever again. That’s done,” he said. “I'm from a generation that was sustainable and we’ve become lazy, and it's a throwaway culture.”

‌Four of the 12 show gardens will also use weeds, including dandelions and brambles which the RHS has said should be rebranded as “hero plants” because of their resilience in hotter summers and benefits for pollinators.

‌Among them is the Fauna & Flora International Garden by Jilayne Rickards, which uses stinging nettle, thistle, sticky grass and bramble.