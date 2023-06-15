Chelsea fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Nightmare opener to Mauricio Pochettino era

Chelsea begin another new era with a blockbuster clash at home to Liverpool as Mauricio Pochettino returns to the Premier League.

The new season fixtures were confirmed on Thursday morning and Pochettino has been handed a difficult start back in the English top flight, with a trip to West Ham following a week later.

All eyes will be on the Blues’ first meeting with Pochettino’s former club Tottenham, in north London on November 4, and the return at Stamford Bridge on February 24.

Chelsea take on Arsenal at home towards the end of October, which is part of a horror run facing the Blues that also includes trips to Spurs, Newcastle and Manchester United, as well as home matches against Brighton and Manchester City.

The festive schedule is a kind one on paper, with matches against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton in the space of the week, while the season comes to a close at home to Bournemouth on May 19.

Chelsea complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

3/08/2023 - 16:30 - Liverpool (h)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

)02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

06/12/2023 - 20:00 - Manchester United (a)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Liverpool (a)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

03/04/2024 - 19:45 - Manchester United (h)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)